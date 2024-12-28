The Best Condensed Milk Brand For Both Your Coffee And Your Cake

Condensed milk is that glue-like stuff that comes in a small tin can, is too sweet to eat alone, but is oh-so-delicious in desserts. Condensed milk is exactly what it sounds like: After the water in milk evaporates from being heated you are left with the thicker, less-liquidy condensed version of the milk. Condensed milk is almost always sweetened, with 40% to 45% sugar added during the manufacturing process. (If you want the unsweetened stuff, your best bet is to reach for the evaporated milk.)

When you go to the grocery store, you'll often notice a handful of condensed milk brands sitting neatly on the shelf in the bakery aisle. With similar labels and prices, it can be hard to figure out which one to choose. Well, that's why the Tasting Table tasting crew is here to help you out. We taste-tested 6 condensed milk brands and found one clear winner in the bunch: Borden Magnolia's leche condensada azucarada. It's important our pantry staples can do some heavy lifting, so we made sure the condensed milk we chose would taste good in both coffee and a simple pound cake — Borden Magnolia delivered on both. The rich and creamy "milk," poured beautifully and incorporated itself smoothly into our tester dishes whether it was cold coffee or flour for the pound cake.

