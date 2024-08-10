Sweetened Condensed Milk Takes Boxed Cake Mix To A Gourmet-Level Dessert

Boxed cake mix is a lifesaver for many home cooks. All of the dry ingredients you need for a recipe are already laid out in front of you; all you need to do is add the eggs, oil, water, or whatever your recipe calls for to transform it into a simple, ready-to-bake mixture. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your boxed cake mix with more flavor, though, consider adding a can of sweetened condensed milk to the equation.

Sweetened condensed milk is essentially milk that has been cooked down to evaporate out some of the water. It's different than evaporated milk because, as the name implies, sweetened condensed milk contains added sweetener. You can use it for a variety of recipes in the kitchen because it has a thick and viscous quality to it. It also retains some of that milky flavor, which will be imbued into your cake mix when you stir it in. The milk will likely need to be diluted with some other liquid, like the milk or the water, to ensure the flavor is not too sweet and the consistency of the batter is not too sticky.

Since different types of cake batter vary in consistency, you may have to play around with the condensed milk, dry mix, and water or milk to get the perfect texture. The batter should be thick enough to pour (not thin like pancake batter) and not have any streaks of liquid or pockets of flour.