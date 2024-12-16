Since tofu is a neutral vessel for flavor infusion, texture is what makes it stand out in a stir-fry. And a crispy exterior and meaty, chewy interior is the ideal textural contrast for stir-fried tofu. We consulted Priyanka Naik, chef, author and TV host of "Make It Vegan," on the secret to better stir-fried tofu. She gives us two prepping methods to achieve tofu with the desired texture before even adding it to a stir-fry.

"The most important thing to keep in mind is the tofu prep before stir-frying," says Naik. "To achieve a crispy texture you can either follow the freeze and thaw method or press extra firm tofu, coat in cornstarch, flash fry, remove and cool (to retain the crispy texture) and then saute with your aromatics. Technique is key when cooking with tofu!"

True to its name, the freeze and thaw method refers to freezing a whole or sliced block of tofu completely before thawing it and draining the residual liquid. Freezing and thawing tofu creates larger pockets for flavor absorption, extracts more moisture, and gives it a more meat-like substance. This method will create a texture similar to fried chicken when it hits the frying pan. Flash-frying is basically searing the tofu on all sides in a hefty amount of super-hot oil. The cornstarch coating will crisp up beautifully while the flash-fry won't oversaturate the tofu with oil as it's done quickly, so it can then absorb the flavors from the aromatics in your stir fry.

