The Freezer Method For Better Texture In Your Grilled Tofu

In the right hands, tofu can be a marvel. It's packed with protein and eager to absorb all sorts of flavors, making it an excellent way to add nutrition to any meal or substitute for meat and poultry in vegan and vegetarian dishes. If you've ever tried to grill it, though, you may have struggled with the right way to transform its soft, silky texture into something with more substance. We asked chef, author, and host of "Make It Vegan," Priyanka Naik how to get grilling tofu right.

She told us that it's all about prepping the protein, saying, "First drain and press your tofu, freeze overnight, completely thaw, and then marinade. This helps create a more 'meat-like' texture and makes it easy to grill or fry." Why does this work? This soy-based food is over 80% water, so when you freeze it, all of that ice pushes apart its proteins and changes the texture. Once thawed, it's drier and more absorbent, readily soaking up the marinade you choose and giving you a crispier exterior.

You can either chop the tofu to freeze it or leave it in slabs. Put it in an airtight container (like these Gladware freezer-safe boxes) before freezing, then defrost in the fridge before thoroughly draining and patting it dry. It's then set for popping in a marinade and grilling, or dicing up to use in a stir-fry.

