Spice Up Your Grilled Tofu With A Bulgogi Marinade

Bulgogi is Korean for "fire meat," but in this reimagined recipe, we're taking out the meat part altogether. If you've never tried it before, bulgogi is a traditional, wildly popular Korean dish made from thinly cut, fat-marbled meat (typically beef). This is soaked in a marinade made from some combination of sweet pear, ginger, garlic, onion powder, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and optional spicy gochugaru, and then grilled over charcoal. The result is a complex, dimensional flavor. You can use this umami bulgogi mix to marinate your tofu before grilling, just as you would with the beef.

Simultaneously savory, sweet, and salty, bulgogi has been enjoyed by foodies since the Goguryeo era (37 BCE to 668 CE). Traditionally, bulgogi is made using specialty Korean Hanwoo beef, but most use regular high-quality cuts of steak. Considering it is made using the most tender parts of beef, tofu's naturally yielding texture makes it a fitting stand-in.

Having said that, when adapting this centuries-old dish into a meat-free meal, opt for extra firm tofu to ensure it holds its shape. Also, stick to larger cuts of tofu to ensure they stay structurally sound as they cook. You can always dice 'em up later. As an aid, you could also use bamboo skewers.