For Better Browned Mushrooms, Hold The Fat Until The End

When it comes to browning mushrooms, the stovetop methodology falls between two opposing camps: Dry saute and wet saute. Dry sauteing places sliced mushrooms in a skillet without adding fat, while wet sauteing primes the saute pan with butter or oil before adding the mushrooms. Both methods have their merits and offer unique flavors and textures. However, you can have the best of both worlds by employing the two methods consecutively.

Dry sauteing concentrates mushrooms' rich umami flavors by letting their water content cook them as it evaporates. This method also creates the browned, slightly crisp edges and a meatier chew. Fat adds earthy, savory richness but runs the risk of sabotaging the release of water which results in slimy or mushy mushrooms. To achieve perfect browning and the flavorful enhancement fat brings to a saute, start with a dry saute, and use the same pan to create a mushroom-fused glaze.

Once you've removed the mushrooms from the saute pan, you deglaze the pan with a bit of wine or stock, then add butter or oil, or a mixture of both, into the pan while it's still hot. The fat will blend with and thicken the deglazing liquid into a mushroom-infused reduction. A drizzle of this glaze will enhance the mushrooms' natural flavors while adding a savory depth of its own. Furthermore, finishing with a drizzle of fat will oil the mushrooms while allowing them to maintain delectable crisped brown edges from the dry saute.