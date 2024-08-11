Roasted Vegetable and Black Bean Enchiladas Recipe

If you're in the business of feeding lots of people (a.k.a., a mom), you likely have a list of recipes that are easy to make, large enough to fill a large casserole dish, and delicious enough to keep the troops happy and full. We're about to let you know about a new recipe to add to your list. This roasted vegetable and black bean enchilada recipe combines the smokiness of roasted vegetables with hearty black beans, an easy homemade enchilada sauce, and cheese to satisfy the toughest of critics. It's also a great way to increase your veggie intake, and although it's vegetarian, meat eaters will still love this well-balanced and healthy meal.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My favorite part about this dish is the homemade enchilada sauce. You can definitely tell the difference from canned versions, and it takes these enchiladas up to an 11, for sure. I also love that I can swap in other veggies that I have on hand. It's a very versatile recipe."