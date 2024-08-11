Roasted Vegetable And Black Bean Enchiladas Recipe
If you're in the business of feeding lots of people (a.k.a., a mom), you likely have a list of recipes that are easy to make, large enough to fill a large casserole dish, and delicious enough to keep the troops happy and full. We're about to let you know about a new recipe to add to your list. This roasted vegetable and black bean enchilada recipe combines the smokiness of roasted vegetables with hearty black beans, an easy homemade enchilada sauce, and cheese to satisfy the toughest of critics. It's also a great way to increase your veggie intake, and although it's vegetarian, meat eaters will still love this well-balanced and healthy meal.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My favorite part about this dish is the homemade enchilada sauce. You can definitely tell the difference from canned versions, and it takes these enchiladas up to an 11, for sure. I also love that I can swap in other veggies that I have on hand. It's a very versatile recipe."
Gather the ingredients for roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a sweet potato, zucchini, red bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and garlic. You can get creative with toppings here, and cilantro and avocado are popular choices.
Then, hit up the dry goods area and grab tomato sauce, vegetable or chicken broth, black beans, and flour tortillas. Stop by the dairy aisle for some cheese, then check your pantry for salt, pepper, avocado oil, all-purpose flour, chili powder, cumin, garlic granules, and oregano.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare a sheet pan
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Spread the vegetables on the sheet pan
Spread out the sweet potato, zucchini, red pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and garlic on the sheet pan.
Step 4: Season the vegetables
Spray with cooking spray and shake on ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Bake for 25 minutes.
Step 5: Add the oil to a pot
While that is cooking, make the enchilada sauce by adding the oil to a small pot and bringing the heat to medium.
Step 6: Whisk in the flour
Add the flour and whisk for 2 minutes.
Step 7: Add the remaining sauce ingredients
Now, add the chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, the remaining salt and black pepper, tomato sauce, and broth. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 8: Change the oven temperature
When the roasted vegetables are done, reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
Step 9: Combine the vegetables and beans
In a large bowl, combine the vegetables and the black beans.
Step 10: Spray the baking dish with cooking spray
Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 11: Spread out some enchilada sauce
Spread out ½ cup of the enchilada sauce in the baking dish.
Step 12: Fill the tortillas
Fill each tortilla by spreading 1–2 tablespoons of enchilada sauce, some of the vegetable and bean mixture, and about ¼ cup of cheese.
Step 13: Roll up the tortillas
Roll up the tortillas, leaving the ends open, and place them seam-side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
Step 14: Top with sauce and cheese, and bake
Top with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.
Step 15: Add toppings, and serve
Add chopped cilantro and avocado, if desired, before serving.
- 1 medium sweet potato, chopped (about 3 cups)
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 2 cups chopped mushrooms
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 ½ cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 6 (10-inch) flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Chopped cilantro, for serving
- Sliced avocado, for serving
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Spread out the sweet potato, zucchini, red pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and garlic on the sheet pan.
- Spray with cooking spray and shake on ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Bake for 25 minutes.
- While that is cooking, make the enchilada sauce by adding the oil to a small pot and bringing the heat to medium.
- Add the flour and whisk for 2 minutes.
- Now, add the chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, the remaining salt and black pepper, tomato sauce, and broth. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.
- When the roasted vegetables are done, reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
- In a large bowl, combine the vegetables and the black beans.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Spread out ½ cup of the enchilada sauce in the baking dish.
- Fill each tortilla by spreading 1–2 tablespoons of enchilada sauce, some of the vegetable and bean mixture, and about ¼ cup of cheese.
- Roll up the tortillas, leaving the ends open, and place them seam-side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
- Top with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Add chopped cilantro and avocado, if desired, before serving.
How can you meal-prep enchiladas?
There are a few different ways to meal prep this dinner. The first way is to make the recipe as outlined, store it in the fridge, and reheat as necessary. You can also make the entire recipe, but instead of baking it, cover it tightly and place it in the freezer. Another method is to cook it and then freeze it (as long as you make sure that the dish is completely cool). Try freezing the enchiladas individually to make it easy to grab one on the way to work.
If you prefer to make the dish right before eating and want to get some steps done ahead of time, here are some ideas. You can roast the vegetables so they are ready to go; once cooked, allow them to cool, and store them in an airtight container in the fridge. Additionally, you can make the enchilada sauce ahead and store it in the fridge until ready to use. Once those steps are done, just assemble the enchiladas and bake them in the oven when you're ready to eat.
How can I customize these vegetarian enchiladas?
There are many ways to customize these vegetarian enchiladas based on your preferences, the season, or what you have on hand. Other vegetables that work in this dish are russet potatoes, other types of peppers, butternut squash, yellow squash, asparagus, or eggplant. Just add whatever combination you like to the roasting pan. If you want to add greens, try spinach, Swiss chard, or kale. Chop the leaves finely and saute them before adding them to the bowl with the filling.
To add more protein to the dish, dice or crumble in some super firm tofu or tempeh. You can also add in more beans, or use a different type, such as pinto, kidney, or garbanzo. If you are not strictly vegetarian, add in cooked chicken or ground beef.
Cooked rice or another grain like farro make a nice addition to the enchiladas. Just add the grain in before rolling the enchiladas up. You can also go a different route for the sauce. A green enchilada sauce is a nice change, or to simplify things, just add the salsa of your choice. For the cheese, other varieties of your choice will work fine, and you can easily make this meal vegan by using a dairy-free cheese.