Our Best Spicy Jalapeño Margarita Recipe

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One of my favorite cocktails to order from a restaurant is a spicy margarita. Layered with a lingering heat that perfectly contrasts the bright, refreshing lime, it takes a classic margarita to the next level without completely changing the flavor. It's also a drink that always seems to taste better at a restaurant than when made at home, no matter how many recipes I try; and after testing and developing this best spicy margarita recipe, I figured out why. While most at-home recipes muddle fresh jalapeño slices to achieve the mild spicy flavor, restaurants often go the extra mile, infusing tequila or even mezcal with peppers for a burst of lingering heat. The good news is that this can be done at home, and it's way easier than you might think.

Infusing tequila with spicy flavor only requires a few servings of tequila, a jalapeño, and some time. For even a hint of spicy flavor you can infuse for as little as 30 minutes; but for the best results, I recommend letting the jalapeños steep overnight, guaranteeing a stronger flavor and spicier heat. I love using this method to make spicy margaritas because the tequila mutes the grassy, vegetal flavor of the jalapeño while absorbing its heat, giving the margarita a more versatile and fresh flavor. Though it may require some planning ahead, the results are worth it for restaurant-quality margarita sips at home.