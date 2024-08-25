The Unexpected Addition To Give Sweet And Fiery Flare To Your Next Margarita

From choosing the right orange liqueur to squeezing fresh lime juice, both home bartenders and those manning five-star establishments have plenty of options when setting out to craft the perfect margarita. With an array of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes to choose from, this standard favorite can be elevated and passed around dinner parties with pride. The inclusion of hot honey is one such ingredient that can lend a new dimension to the recipe.

Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn swirls hot honey into the drink to create a sweet sipper that offers just the right amount of heat to keep weekend brunches interesting. Whether you prefer your classic margarita served frozen or on the rocks, the compilation of tequila, hot honey, and Cointreau can be adjusted to suit your palate. In McGlinn's hot honey apricot marg, spicy sweetness of the syrupy sweetener dances with the tangy freshness of seasonal fruit to offer a cocktail that is meant for weekend picnics and backyard barbecues. Blending hot honey, booze, and ice in a blender or mixing ingredients in a cocktail shaker couldn't be an easier way to elevate a drink that will have guests thinking you participated in a professional bartending course.