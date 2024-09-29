The Unexpected Ingredient Combo Your Carne Asada Seasoning Really Needs
A delicious slab of carne asada is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, whether you're hosting a large get-together or a lowkey dinner with family. Frequently made using a cut of skirt steak, carne asada is characterized by marinating the beef in a bright blend of spices and liquids that provide an unforgettable flavor when cooked. This dish is super simple to prepare when you've got the right seasonings. In addition to making your own seasoning blends, the unexpected additions of orange juice and soy sauce are key to a most flavorful and tender carne asada meal.
Although it might sound a little unusual, this combination provides the ideal basis for your marinating liquids. This is because both soy sauce and tangy citrus juice are among the best types of marinade for red meat for a number of reasons. For one, the sodium-rich content of soy sauce is optimal to bring out the flavor of your beef. And the acidic enzymes in orange juice really help to tenderize everything while also adding a pop of fruity flavor. The umami flavor of soy sauce and the bitter and sweet orange juice also provide a balance to traditional carne asada seasonings which can include ground chipotle pepper, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne, depending on your recipe.
Seasoning carne asada with soy sauce and orange juice
In our easy carne asada recipe, the first step is to season and marinate your meat. Starting by mixing up your dry and wet ingredients, you'll cover your steak with the mixture and allow it to marinate for at least an hour or up to 24 hours prior to cooking. This gives enough time for the flavors to really permeate and infuse into the meat while also tenderizing it. As far as ratios go, it's up to your personal preferences and taste, but a heavier pour of orange juice to soy sauce is recommended to avoid over-salting your meat. Moderate the level of heat in your seasoning blend based on your own spice tolerance.
As our recipe developer Christina Musgrave emphasises, this is a simple recipe, just requiring the time it takes to marinate the meat. She says, "All you have to do is marinade and grill." Once your asada is ready for the grill (or grill pan if outdoor grilling isn't an option), it's simply a matter of heating up and cooking to perfection. Your full-flavored carne asada will make a perfect addition to a California-style carne asada burrito, as a topping for french fries or nachos, in tacos, or simply served with rice and your favorite vegetable. Bursting with flavor in every tender bite, the stellar combo of soy sauce and orange juice really make your carne asada shine.