The Unexpected Ingredient Combo Your Carne Asada Seasoning Really Needs

A delicious slab of carne asada is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, whether you're hosting a large get-together or a lowkey dinner with family. Frequently made using a cut of skirt steak, carne asada is characterized by marinating the beef in a bright blend of spices and liquids that provide an unforgettable flavor when cooked. This dish is super simple to prepare when you've got the right seasonings. In addition to making your own seasoning blends, the unexpected additions of orange juice and soy sauce are key to a most flavorful and tender carne asada meal.

Although it might sound a little unusual, this combination provides the ideal basis for your marinating liquids. This is because both soy sauce and tangy citrus juice are among the best types of marinade for red meat for a number of reasons. For one, the sodium-rich content of soy sauce is optimal to bring out the flavor of your beef. And the acidic enzymes in orange juice really help to tenderize everything while also adding a pop of fruity flavor. The umami flavor of soy sauce and the bitter and sweet orange juice also provide a balance to traditional carne asada seasonings which can include ground chipotle pepper, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne, depending on your recipe.