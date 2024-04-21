The Best Type Of Marinade For Red Meat, According To An Expert

Whether you're throwing steaks on the grill, smoking brisket, or roasting a rack of lamb, red meat could always use a tasty marinade to enhance its umami-rich flavors. If you're looking for the best type of marinade for your red meat dish, expert chef, blogger, and cookbook author Jenn Segal is here to weigh in. During an interview, the Once Upon a Chef creator told Tasting Table, "Red meat loves bold flavors."

Since red meat is known for its intense palate, you'll want equally strong flavors that can match its intensity and complement its distinct savory notes. Marinades are a blend of oil, acid, and seasonings, giving you plenty of boldly flavored solid and liquid ingredients to choose from. Segal told us, "Don't shy away from ingredients like soy sauce, garlic, rosemary, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard." Savory herbs, spicy aromatics, tart and tangy juices, and funky, salty condiments all make for worthy marinade components for red meat.

Segal draws from her extensive repertoire of recipes and pro tips to give us a great example of the perfect red meat marinade with her recipe for carne asada. She lists robust flavors like soy sauce, lime juice, spices, sugar, and garlic. The spices include nutty, savory cumin, and spicy, smoky ancho chili powder, rounding out the tangy lime, harsh bite of garlic, and salty, umami of the soy sauce.