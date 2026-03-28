5 Fruits To Plant That Attract Birds To Your Yard

The outdoor space around our homes may sometimes seem like a source of chores more than anything else, but it doesn't have to be that way. Giving up some grass and turning it over to fruit plants not only reduces the amount of mowing each week but also provides some fresh ingredients for the kitchen. Additionally, it provides a haven for wildlife in a world where their available habitat is shrinking all the time. You've got three wins there: food for you, food and shelter for birds and other wildlife, and less time spent on yardwork.

There is a fine line to be walked when it comes to gardening for wildlife. You don't want to pick plants that you are going to put a whole lot of work into just to have all the produce snatched up by your feathered visitors. By the same metric, though, it's best not to get too attached to harvesting 100% of the fruit from your yard. No matter what you are gardening, some of it is likely to be lost to wildlife, and that's alright. In fact, if you just reframe it in your mind, it's great. You get to help feed and house these wild creatures and enjoy watching and sharing space with them.

Below we have a list of five different beginner-friendly fruit plants that are great choices for attracting birds to your yard, but you can also try enticing avian friends by adding some other installations. Nest boxes provide shelter, vintage crocks can be transformed into bird baths, and DIY bird feeders are always inviting. With the right plants in your yard, however, the bird food grows itself.