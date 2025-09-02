24 Cherry Baked Good Recipes That Are Perfectly Sweet And Tart

When cherry season hits, it's the perfect time to get creative with some fruit-loaded recipes. And somewhere that cherries truly shine is incorporated into baked goods. They add the most wonderful hit of sweet-tart flavor, while bringing their signature juiciness and striking color. Plus, cherries are packed with nutrients, being an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, so using them in your baking is a win-win.

Fresh, frozen, or canned cherries can all serve as fantastically versatile additions to your bakes. When cooked, these plump little fruits take on a moreish, gooey texture, which yields a comforting yet refreshing result. They can feature as the star ingredient in a whole host of homemade treats, from cheesecakes and cookies to pies and cobblers. You can stir them into a batter to add pops of fruity flavor, layer them with whipped cream to create a decadent cake filling, or spoon them into pastry cases for a fruit-forward finish. So, here are some of the very best ways to transform a batch of cherries into something altogether more indulgent.