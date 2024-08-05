Fresh Summer Cherry Crisp Recipe

If you are looking for a way to use any fresh fruit you might have in your kitchen, a crisp is the perfect dessert option. This simple dish features a layer of fresh fruit sprinkled with a buttery, crunchy oat topping. You can make a crisp with any fruit you want and at any time of year, but this cherry crisp recipe from developer Jessica Morone is a perfect way to feature fresh summer cherries.

The cherries turn soft and juicy as they bake, and their natural sweetness is complemented by a dash of tangy pineapple juice. The oats stay crispy on top and melt into the warm cherries, for a perfect combination of textures. A hint of cinnamon and vanilla round out the flavors. Served warm with a dollop of freshly whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this cherry crisp makes a wonderful summer treat.

One of the best things about this delicious dessert is how easy it is to make. Instead of having to make a crust for a pie, or a biscuit dough for a cobbler, a crisp will give you the same gooey fruit texture with a crispy topping on it, but with much less work. Assembling the filling and topping is as simple as stirring the ingredients together and then layering them. This makes it an ideal dessert for everyone to make, whether a novice or an experienced baker.