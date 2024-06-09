Moroccan-Inspired Cherry Gazpacho Recipe

Gazpacho is one of the staples of Spanish (and particularly Andalusian) cuisine. The chilled soup highlights the freshness of such Mediterranean produce as tomatoes and cucumbers and is a cooling respite from the hot summer sun. This particular iteration, however, isn't one that you're likely to find in Spain. Instead, imagine this gazpacho traversing the Strait of Gibraltar, through Tangier, and into the deserts of Morocco — where a chilled soup would certainly still be a welcome sight.

This gazpacho recipe from Tasting Table Lead Recipe Editor Ryan McPhee throws cherries into the mix. The inspiration for this is twofold: as a play on ajo blanco (a white variation of gazpacho featuring green grapes) and as a nod to the stone fruits like apricots, dates, or olives (yes, olives are technically a stone fruit) one might find in a North African tagine. The result is not exactly a dessert soup, but rather a refreshing dish that incorporates sweet elements into a savory preparation, a core feature of Moroccan cuisine.

So, don your apron and grab your passport, because we're going intercontinental — culinarily, at least.