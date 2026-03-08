Transform Vintage Crocks Into A Charming Yard Feature Birds Will Flock To

For most of us, a garden is a sanctuary where we go to relax, enjoy the sun, and connect with nature, and it can be even more rewarding when we create a safe habitat for other creatures like birds, butterflies, bees, and other important pollinators. It's easy to make the garden more enticing for these critters by adding food and water sources — you can make DIY bird feeders from repurposed kitchen items or old coffee cans, for instance, or repurpose a vintage fermentation crock into a backyard water bubbler that will attract birds.

Stoneware crocks were popular in kitchens from the 16th to early-20th century. But they became less popular in the early 1900s when tin, glass, and plastic containers took over their duties. That's why you might find them at thrift stores — and if you see them, you should grab them. They can serve various purposes in the kitchen, including as an unexpected thrift store find to organize your kitchen in style that Martha Stewart swears by. Because they are watertight, they are perfect for a bubbling bird fountain project.

To make this cool water feature, you will need to gather all of your tools and materials: A large crock, a solar pump, plastic tubing, a small terracotta pot, a few river rocks, a pretty piece of flat flagstone, and a drill, preferably with a diamond bit, are all you need to get to work.