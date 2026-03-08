Transform Vintage Crocks Into A Charming Yard Feature Birds Will Flock To
For most of us, a garden is a sanctuary where we go to relax, enjoy the sun, and connect with nature, and it can be even more rewarding when we create a safe habitat for other creatures like birds, butterflies, bees, and other important pollinators. It's easy to make the garden more enticing for these critters by adding food and water sources — you can make DIY bird feeders from repurposed kitchen items or old coffee cans, for instance, or repurpose a vintage fermentation crock into a backyard water bubbler that will attract birds.
Stoneware crocks were popular in kitchens from the 16th to early-20th century. But they became less popular in the early 1900s when tin, glass, and plastic containers took over their duties. That's why you might find them at thrift stores — and if you see them, you should grab them. They can serve various purposes in the kitchen, including as an unexpected thrift store find to organize your kitchen in style that Martha Stewart swears by. Because they are watertight, they are perfect for a bubbling bird fountain project.
To make this cool water feature, you will need to gather all of your tools and materials: A large crock, a solar pump, plastic tubing, a small terracotta pot, a few river rocks, a pretty piece of flat flagstone, and a drill, preferably with a diamond bit, are all you need to get to work.
How to make a bubbling bird bath from a large crock
First, thoroughly clean and disinfect the crock, or whatever ceramic or concrete container you decided to up-cycle. It's best to use non-toxic cleaners like baking soda and vinegar and a little elbow grease to avoid contaminants that might make birds sick. Once it's clean, insert the solar pump, surrounded and weighed down with the river rocks to prevent it from moving around.
Then place the terracotta pot upside down over the pump, threading the pump's plastic tubing through the hole in the pot. For the next step, you'll need a second pair of hands as you drill holes into the flagstone while someone pours cold water over the drillbit so it doesn't overheat or break. Pick a stone that's flat but not too slippery so the birds can firmly stand on it. It will need to be big enough to rest over the opening of the crock, but it doesn't have to cover it completely.
To finish, fill the container with water and place the flagstone on top, passing the plastic tube through the hole you drilled. Check this out for a visual guide:
Birds will be attracted to the sound of running water, and since it won't be sitting getting stagnant, you won't have a mosquito problem. If you want to keep the fountain free of algae, add a splash of apple cider vinegar to the water. Then, enjoy the soothing sound of your DIY upcycled bubbler while you watch the birds flock to your garden.