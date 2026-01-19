Keep An Eye Out For These Versatile Thrift Store Gems — Martha Stewart Swears By Them

Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or simply trying to get through the week, an organized kitchen can save you from major stress. But there's no need to spend hundreds of dollars on fancy organizing bins and drawer dividers. If your kitchen is a mess and you have no idea where to start, never fear – Martha Stewart has the best tips for organizing your kitchen like a total pro, and one of her best tips just requires a trip to a thrift or antique store. On her blog, she highlights the beauty of vintage crocks and how helpful they can be keeping kitchen items neat and organized. They aren't always easy to find, but if you're lucky enough to spot one, be sure to snag it from the shelves.

From the 16th to early 20th century, crocks were used primarily to store food and beverages. Their thick, ceramic walls once acted as a form of refrigeration, keeping things like butter, meat, and even beer cold. Stewart keeps her vintage crocks out on the counter to organize her utensils. This is an essential kitchen organization hack in itself: By keeping everything visible, you won't spend time digging through drawers looking for your favorite spatula. They're strong, durable, and easy to keep clean. What's not to love?

Beyond storing wooden spoons, whisks, and spatulas, extra-large kitchen crocks are big enough to store rolling pins, too. You can also use them as a vase for flowers if you're bringing some extra greenery into your kitchen. And, if you take care to clean them well, you can use them for their intended purpose and store your baking ingredients in them.