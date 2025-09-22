Don't Throw Out An Old Coffee Can Without Trying This Simple Hack
If you're looking for ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle in the kitchen, while connecting to nature right in your own backyard, look no further than an old coffee canister. Instead of throwing out an old coffee can, repurpose it into a bird feeder. Trying this simple DIY bird-feeder hack requires only a coffee can, scissors or the sharp metallic end of a bottle opener, and some sturdy wire or string — and the result is as sustainably-minded as it is clever.
You can easily transform an empty, well-cleaned, and dry coffee can into a bird feeder by poking holes in the container, filling it with sunflower seeds, and suspending it from a tree or other elevated surface. Whether you're working with a tin canister or a plastic one, use your scissors to create holes in the base of the coffee can as openings for birds to access the feed. Next, add holes at the top to run the string through, then pop on the lid before filling and hanging it as a bird feeder. Alternatively, you can also make a feeding opening in the can's lid, as well as some tiny holes in the container base for rainfall drainage. Either way, the trick is to make the openings large enough for birds' access, but not so big that the bird seeds fall through — or worse, so large that squirrels and pests can get in.
More bird-feeder construction tips
You can make a DIY bird feeder with an array of repurposed kitchen items like muffin tins, cardboard packaging, and even bundt pans. But coffee canisters work particularly well since they come complete with a lid — which makes for ideal feed storage and insulation. Just remember to suspend your bird feeder or tie it down, so squirrels and other critters don't have easy access to the snacking party. If you construct your bird feeder from a tin coffee can, it also helps to place it in a shady area of the yard, since it can become hot in the sun. If you live in an extremely hot climate, you might want to avoid using aluminum coffee tins for your bird feeder and opt for less heat-retaining materials like paperboard or plastic coffee canisters instead.
You can embrace the play of a DIY project and decorate your coffee can bird feeder with festive paper or fun paints. And while you are getting crafty, repurposing kitchen trash in the garden and other outdoor spaces, don't throw away that used pie tin either. It can be used alongside or as a bird feeder, since squirrels are generally averse to the reflective nature and noise of tin. Once you begin recycling household items, you'll see how easy it is to avoid buying new items while taking harmonious actions with your natural surroundings.