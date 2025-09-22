Don't Throw Out An Old Coffee Can Without Trying This Simple Hack

If you're looking for ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle in the kitchen, while connecting to nature right in your own backyard, look no further than an old coffee canister. Instead of throwing out an old coffee can, repurpose it into a bird feeder. Trying this simple DIY bird-feeder hack requires only a coffee can, scissors or the sharp metallic end of a bottle opener, and some sturdy wire or string — and the result is as sustainably-minded as it is clever.

You can easily transform an empty, well-cleaned, and dry coffee can into a bird feeder by poking holes in the container, filling it with sunflower seeds, and suspending it from a tree or other elevated surface. Whether you're working with a tin canister or a plastic one, use your scissors to create holes in the base of the coffee can as openings for birds to access the feed. Next, add holes at the top to run the string through, then pop on the lid before filling and hanging it as a bird feeder. Alternatively, you can also make a feeding opening in the can's lid, as well as some tiny holes in the container base for rainfall drainage. Either way, the trick is to make the openings large enough for birds' access, but not so big that the bird seeds fall through — or worse, so large that squirrels and pests can get in.