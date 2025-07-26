This Kitchen Staple Helps Prevent Algae In Your Bird Bath

Bird baths are a wonderful way to add some character to your garden. Not only are they beautiful on their own, but they will attract tons of colorful birds to your yard, especially when paired with a charming DIY bird feeder made from repurposed kitchen items. However, since bird baths are full of water, frequented by lots of animals, and subject to the elements, it's easy for them to get dirty. As a matter of fact, bird baths often form algae, which is both visually unappealing and, potentially, harmful. If you want to keep algae out of your bird bath, consider using some apple cider vinegar, a kitchen staple you may already have in your pantry.

Apple cider vinegar (like many other different types of vinegar) is a versatile ingredient. While apple cider vinegar can be used in recipes — it's even good for heart health — the ingredient is also often used as a natural alternative for chemical cleaning solutions. In fact, its acidic nature makes it particularly useful for getting rid of algae when used to scour a bird bath. While the acid prevents algae growth, it also isn't harmful to the birds visiting your bath, and it may even provide them with useful vitamins just as it does with humans. Simply add a teaspoon per gallon of water before pouring it into a clean bird bath, and it will stay much cleaner and more pleasing to look at.