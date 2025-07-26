This Kitchen Staple Helps Prevent Algae In Your Bird Bath
Bird baths are a wonderful way to add some character to your garden. Not only are they beautiful on their own, but they will attract tons of colorful birds to your yard, especially when paired with a charming DIY bird feeder made from repurposed kitchen items. However, since bird baths are full of water, frequented by lots of animals, and subject to the elements, it's easy for them to get dirty. As a matter of fact, bird baths often form algae, which is both visually unappealing and, potentially, harmful. If you want to keep algae out of your bird bath, consider using some apple cider vinegar, a kitchen staple you may already have in your pantry.
Apple cider vinegar (like many other different types of vinegar) is a versatile ingredient. While apple cider vinegar can be used in recipes — it's even good for heart health — the ingredient is also often used as a natural alternative for chemical cleaning solutions. In fact, its acidic nature makes it particularly useful for getting rid of algae when used to scour a bird bath. While the acid prevents algae growth, it also isn't harmful to the birds visiting your bath, and it may even provide them with useful vitamins just as it does with humans. Simply add a teaspoon per gallon of water before pouring it into a clean bird bath, and it will stay much cleaner and more pleasing to look at.
Why cleaning your bird bath is important
While a dirty bird bath is no fun to look at, there's actually a more practical reason to keep it clean. Bacteria can thrive and birds can become ill. Additionally, certain pests — namely, mosquitos — love stagnant water. A dirty bird bath full of algae makes for a particularly appealing environment for these unwanted critters. However, no one wants to be bit by mosquitos while enjoying time in their backyard, especially mosquitos that could be carrying diseases like Zika or West Nile virus. This means that besides keeping your bird bath looking pristine, the addition of apple cider vinegar could also keep your family safe.
Although mosquitoes may still be attracted to the stagnant water of a bird bath, you won't get nearly as many if the water isn't tepid. In addition, consider getting a bird bath with a fountain. Birds will love the running water and the conditions will make an unsuitable place for mosquitos to lay their eggs. Of course, regularly scrubbing your bird bath will also keep algae (and any bacteria or pests) at bay.
If you're still worried about an infestation, check out our round-up of common pantry staples that will keep pests away. Along with reducing the presence of algae, apple cider vinegar makes the list as a good way to get rid of fruit flies!