15 Common Pantry Staples That Will Keep Kitchen Pests Away

When you wander leisurely into your kitchen in hopes of a midnight snack, what you are hoping to see is a candy bar that you had forgotten about — not a trail of hairy bugs hurriedly diving for cover behind the cookie jar. Beyond other rooms of the house, the kitchen can work as a prime magnet for all manners of pests, flies, and critters. But the thought of blasting chemical-laden sprays on eating areas can often seem less than appetizing.

This is where natural remedies come in as a non-toxic, chemical-free solution for keeping pests away. The good news? Many of these agents are already camped out in your kitchen pantry. From everyday spices like cinnamon sticks and black pepper to onions and lemons, you will find a vast horde of household staples ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work on rooting out roaches, flies, ants, and other pests from your kitchen.

While many kitchen ingredients do offer repellent properties, it helps to note that certain deep-rooted infestations may require the intervention of an exterminator. As a rule of thumb, it helps to ensure that you are wiping down countertops thoroughly each night and taking care of any spills as they occur to keep your kitchen from appearing as an appetizing food source for hungry pests.