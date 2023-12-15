Add Unexpected Heat To Pie Crust With A Little Cayenne Pepper

When it comes to pies, the filling is usually the star of the show while the crust gets second billing. That doesn't have to be the case, though. If you want your pie to become the talk of the town, pay extra attention to your crust. Consider adding some heat to it with cayenne pepper.

Beyond adding a sunflower crimp to your crust to elevate its presentation, putting some spice in it infuses the whole dish with extra flavor. Cayenne pepper is a good choice whether you're making a savory or a dessert pie. With a meaty filling, that bit of heat in the crust can enhance its savory taste. As for a sweet filling, it gets some balance and nuance with a mildly spiced crust that gives a nice kick to the taste buds. There's also a euphoric sensation that comes from consuming something spicy. Capsaicin, the chemical that infuses cayenne pepper with heat, brings both burning and numbing sensations to the taste buds simultaneously. Experiencing some discomfort or even pain while eating something delicious can feel thrilling, especially when it happens with something unexpected like dessert.

When spicing your crust, a little goes a long way since you don't want the heat to overwhelm the flavor's filling. Your no-bake graham crust could use only ¼ to 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder. If you're baking your pie, adding 1 tablespoon to the crust's dry ingredients requires using less flour to maintain the right ratio of wet to dry ingredients for a flaky crust.