Elevate Homemade Pie Crust With A 2-Step Sunflower Crimp

While you could argue that every season is pie season, there's just something extra special about baking homemade pies during the holidays. And when family gatherings become opportunities to show off your latest baking skills, why not deliver a show-stopping pie that looks as good as it tastes? Pie crusts can be so much more than mere shells to hold fillings together, and a few simple techniques are sure to take your pie from a regular meal to edible art.

You've probably already seen crimped pie crusts — when a baker pinches the edges of the dough — but with two easy steps, you can bring your crimp to the next level. Baking Coach Erin Jeanne McDowell developed the sunflower crimp, a quick crimping method that's almost as easy as the classic fork tine crimp, but much more whimsical. The resulting pie crust is lined with small triangles of dough that curve into graceful points, giving the appearance of sunflower petals.

To achieve this look, first line a pie plate with your dough. Place one of your forefingers on the inside edge of the dough, pushing outward as you pinch the indentation into a point with your other forefinger and thumb. Repeat this technique until the edge is fully crimped, and looks encircled with sharp spikes. Next, take the dull end of a utensil, and press a small line into the dough between each point. This creates extra definition between points and rounds out the bases to more closely resemble sunflower petals.