We Finally Know If Cucumbers Are Fruits Or Vegetables

With their refreshing taste and satisfying crunch, it's easy to understand the popularity of cucumbers. Whether you eat them raw or use cucumbers to infuse a pitcher of chilled water, their mild sweetness just brightens up the palate. Because of their versatility, you might have wondered how cucumbers are classified. Fruits are often used to infuse water with sweet flavor while veggies are usually cooked in savory stir-fries and stews, yet cucumbers can be used in both cases. So, are they fruits or vegetables? Well, the answer isn't as straightforward as you might expect.

Botanically speaking, cucumbers are fruits based on their physiological characteristics. Fruits contain seeds (which cucumbers have) and develop from a plant's flowers (which is how cucumbers grow). However, these technicalities do not really matter in the culinary world. Among chefs and dietitians, the classification of produce is more or less defined by their purpose. If something is soft and works well in sweet desserts and breakfast items, it's a fruit. If it's not so sweet, has a tougher texture, and is typically used in savory dishes, then it's a vegetable.

By these culinary standards, cucumbers are vegetables, hence their location in the produce section. Regardless of their classification, cucumbers are incredibly healthy for you. Since they are made up of 95% water, simply snacking on raw cucumber slices helps boost your hydration. They also contain vitamin K, which, together with the small amount of calcium cucumbers offer, promotes bone health.