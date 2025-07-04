5 Rare American Berries Worth Trying If You Can Find Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding more fruits and vegetables to your daily diet can sometimes feel challenging. Simple fruit salads are one refreshing option, but sometimes your tastes lean more adventurous. While you might think you've had just about every type of berry imaginable, there are still some rare American berries worth trying if you're able to locate them. Kiwi berries, boysenberries, lingonberries, white raspberries, and gooseberries each have their merits and can make a delightful addition to your regular rotation. Though slightly more difficult to find, a quick trip to your local specialty market or grocery store can yield delicious results.

What makes these five berries unique is their flavor, size, and presentation. While some, like the white raspberry or kiwi berry, are variations of familiar fruits, others, such as the boysenberry, are harder-to-find local hybrids. Lingonberries and gooseberries are quite popular in other parts of the world, but, in the U.S., are usually only available from international markets. While the task can seem daunting, all of these berries are well worth the search. Even if you pick one of the following to seek out, it will be fun to taste a fruit that's new to you. Between jams, pies, fruit salads, tarts, and more, there is so much you can do with these tasty and nutrient-rich berries.