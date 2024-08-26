What Sets White And Golden Raspberries Apart From The Red Variety?

Although raspberries are widely recognized for their bright red hue, most people are not aware that they can actually come in a wide array of colors. Each color has its own variations in taste, texture, and use in the kitchen.

White and golden raspberries in particular have become more popular. They come in pale or golden yellow and are roughly the same size as red raspberries. The biggest difference is that white and golden raspberries taste more floral and less tart than their red counterparts. Their texture is also more delicate and noticeably softer.

Despite the differences in appearance, white and golden raspberries are actually from the same species as their red counterpart. It is believed the change in color is due to a form of albinism that prevents the berries from producing their signature red pigment. The change in appearance has not stopped people from enjoying the delicious berries or from cultivating more species of golden raspberry varieties.