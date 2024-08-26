What Sets White And Golden Raspberries Apart From The Red Variety?
Although raspberries are widely recognized for their bright red hue, most people are not aware that they can actually come in a wide array of colors. Each color has its own variations in taste, texture, and use in the kitchen.
White and golden raspberries in particular have become more popular. They come in pale or golden yellow and are roughly the same size as red raspberries. The biggest difference is that white and golden raspberries taste more floral and less tart than their red counterparts. Their texture is also more delicate and noticeably softer.
Despite the differences in appearance, white and golden raspberries are actually from the same species as their red counterpart. It is believed the change in color is due to a form of albinism that prevents the berries from producing their signature red pigment. The change in appearance has not stopped people from enjoying the delicious berries or from cultivating more species of golden raspberry varieties.
Finding and using rare raspberries
The texture of white and golden raspberries is still somewhat similar to that of red raspberries. The only major difference is that the structure of white and golden raspberries is more delicate, making them feel lighter overall. Due to their softer texture, they also get crushed more easily, making them harder to transport. As such, they are not widely available in most stores and are considered by many to be an uncommon fruit, particularly in the U.S.
This is not to say that white and golden raspberries are impossible to find. It is easier to find them during the peak of their season, which falls in between late spring and early summer. They are most commonly found at farmers' markets or specialty grocers.
Generally, white and golden raspberries can be used in most recipes that call for the fruit. Due to their softer structure, they are mostly enjoyed raw, although making a galette with them is another great option. They can also be used to make raspberry jam and they make great additions to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The subtler flavor of white and golden raspberries would also work well in recipes like no-bake vegan raspberry matcha bars. The matcha would compliment the lighter flavor of the berries without either flavor overpowering each other.