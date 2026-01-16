These Raspberry Cheesecake Muffins Are Breakfast-Worthy

The best way to enjoy a little taste of dessert for breakfast is with a muffin. Basically the cupcakes of the morning, muffins are fluffy, crumbly pastries that often feature a crunchy nut or streusel topping. Versatile enough to be made with fruit, chocolate, nuts, or even vanilla icing, muffins are a fun option for busy mornings and a great pairing for slow weekend brunches; and while store-bought mixes make it easy to whip up muffins in a pinch, nothing is better than a muffin made from scratch.

This raspberry cheesecake muffin recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is sweet, tart, rich, and creamy in the center. The colorful fresh raspberries buried within the fluffy muffin base offer a burst of sweet flavor, while the whipped cheesecake filling provides a rich, dessert-like finish. Topped with crumbly streusel, these muffins are the perfect way to treat yourself first thing in the morning, or as a snack later in the afternoon.