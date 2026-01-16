These Raspberry Cheesecake Muffins Are Breakfast-Worthy
The best way to enjoy a little taste of dessert for breakfast is with a muffin. Basically the cupcakes of the morning, muffins are fluffy, crumbly pastries that often feature a crunchy nut or streusel topping. Versatile enough to be made with fruit, chocolate, nuts, or even vanilla icing, muffins are a fun option for busy mornings and a great pairing for slow weekend brunches; and while store-bought mixes make it easy to whip up muffins in a pinch, nothing is better than a muffin made from scratch.
This raspberry cheesecake muffin recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is sweet, tart, rich, and creamy in the center. The colorful fresh raspberries buried within the fluffy muffin base offer a burst of sweet flavor, while the whipped cheesecake filling provides a rich, dessert-like finish. Topped with crumbly streusel, these muffins are the perfect way to treat yourself first thing in the morning, or as a snack later in the afternoon.
Gather the ingredients for raspberry cheesecake muffins
The base of these muffins is made with ingredients you likely have on hand, especially if you frequently bake. You'll need flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, vegetable (or canola) oil, vanilla extract, and an egg. From there, you'll just need fresh raspberries and softened cream cheese, and a little bit of brown sugar and butter to make a crumbly streusel topping.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a muffin tin with paper liners.
Step 2: Combine dry ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the flour, ½ cup sugar, baking powder, and salt.
Step 3: Combine wet ingredients
In another bowl, whisk the milk, oil, egg, and vanilla together until smooth.
Step 4: Fold the muffin batter together
Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined. Do not overmix.
Step 5: Stir in the raspberries
Add the raspberries and stir gently to combine.
Step 6: Combine cream cheese and sugar
In another bowl, use an electric beater to combine the softened cream cheese and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar until fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Step 7: Fill muffin cups with some batter
Fill muffin cups with 1 tablespoon muffin batter.
Step 8: Add a dollop of cream cheese
Dollop each muffin cup with 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture.
Step 9: Fill the muffin cups with batter
Fill the muffin cups with the remaining muffin batter until nearly full.
Step 10: Stir the streusel together
Make the streusel: In a small bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, and cold butter together with a pastry cutter or fork until crumbly.
Step 11: Sprinkle streusel over each muffin
Sprinkle the streusel topping over each muffin.
Step 12: Bake the muffins
Bake the muffins for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean.
Step 13: Cool and serve
Transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool slightly before serving.
Raspberry Cheesecake Muffins Recipe
These easy-to-make raspberry cheesecake muffins feature rich cream cheese right in the middle, along with a sweet streusel on top.
Ingredients
- For the muffins and cheesecake filling
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 4 ounces softened cream cheese
- For the streusel topping
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons cold butter
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|302
|Total Fat
|15.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|29.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|17.1 g
|Sodium
|200.7 mg
|Protein
|4.2 g
Why are my muffins dry and crumbly instead of moist?
The are many muffin making mistakes that can cause them to become dry, crumbly, or even dense. The first and most common reason that muffins become dry is due to over mixing, which happens when the wet ingredients are folded into the flour mixture. To avoid over mixing, use wide, sweeping strokes with your spatula, scraping the bottom of the bowl to incorporate any flour at the bottom of the batter. As soon as any visible flour is incorporated, stop mixing — it's okay if there's still a few lumps.
The second reason your muffins may be dry could be due to over baking. This can happen even if you pull the muffins out of the oven at exactly the right time; if you leave the muffins in the tray while they cool, they continue to bake in residual heat, leading to over baked muffins. To avoid this, it is important to remove the muffins from the muffin tin and allow them to cool on a wire rack. It's especially important with a cream cheese center, which can dry out just as much as the muffin itself.
Can I skip the streusel topping?
What really separates a muffin from a cupcake is the topping. Muffins often have a streusel topping, which is more crumbly, savory, and sometimes more nutty than the sweet, whipped frosting topping that usually completes a cupcake. Without it, the muffin will essentially resemble a cupcake without frosting. The topping helps add a browned, crispy-looking top to the muffin, giving it a more appealing (or finished) look.
You can skip the streusel topping, but your muffins won't have the browned, crumbly appearance of a bakery-style muffin. As an alternative, you can use some of the cream cheese filling as a frosting, adding just a dollop to the center of the muffin top as a way to complete the muffin. You can also simply leave the muffin plain to show more of the colorful raspberries in the batter.