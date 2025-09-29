Ditch The Blueberries And Try Our 3-Ingredient Strawberry Muffins Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Freshly baked muffins are a delight to wake up to. Preparing them, though, requires a long list of ingredients, a few bowls to clean, and up to an hour's worth of time. By using boxed mixes, you can basically cut the typical muffin ingredient and time necessities in half, and take advantage of premixed dry ingredients that can be combined with wet ingredients in one single bowl. As if that wasn't easy enough, you can shorten the recipe further by swapping the eggs and milk for yogurt, a creamy saturated fat that adds moisture to the batter in a similar way, taking the place of egg whites, milk, or oil.

In this three-ingredient strawberry muffin recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, yellow cake mix is combined with strawberry yogurt and strawberry preserves to make a 20-minute muffin that comes together in just one bowl. The strawberry flavor is fresh and bright without being artificial, and the muffins are light and fluffy even without the addition of milk and eggs. Easy enough to make even on the busiest mornings, these muffins are the shortcut recipe you need for sweet breakfasts any day of the week.