Make An Easy Streusel Topping With Your Favorite Boxed Cake Mix

Streusel sounds fancier than it really is. While it's the perfect crumbly topping that makes treats like pumpkin streusel muffins and cinnamon pear streusel bread feel like they came straight from your favorite bakery, you don't need much to whip up a basic version. Most recipes just include butter, flour, and sugar, although some can veer off a little and incorporate flavorings like cinnamon or nutmeg.

But for an even easier method than pulling the ingredients together separately, just deploy your favorite boxed cake mix along with butter. Cake mix is essentially just a combination of all the dry ingredients you'd need to bake a cake, so you'll find the flour and sugar you need here, but you'll also get a couple of added benefits. These boxes come in plenty of flavors, so you easily have more room for creativity (and less need for extra ingredients) than you would with your average streusel made from scratch. And because you're elevating your mixture beyond just butter, flour, and sugar, you'll get a richer, tastier topping in the end. However, because you only need two components, the whole process becomes streamlined.