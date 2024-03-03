The Ratio To Use When Substituting Yogurt For An Egg White

Standing in your kitchen, ready to bake a cake, you realize you're missing a crucial ingredient: eggs. Check your refrigerator before you fret or run out to buy some eggs or borrow one from your neighbor's chickens. You may have the perfect egg or egg white substitute, and that secret ingredient is yogurt.

Yogurt is far more versatile as a dairy product than many people realize. When measured correctly, yogurt can replace an egg and egg whites in baking. Here's the magic ratio to remember: Substitute every egg or egg white required in a recipe with a quarter cup of plain yogurt. Not more, not less.

So, why can we use yogurt as a direct substitute for an egg or egg whites in baking? First, we must understand what role eggs play as a baking ingredient. Eggs work as binders to keep wet and dry ingredients together in doughs and batters. Eggs also help leaven baked goods, especially when whisked or whipped until airy. Finally, eggs, a wet ingredient, add moisture to your cakes, bread, and other baked treats. Yogurt, in place of eggs, acts as the binder and moisture bringer. And, due to its acidity, yogurt can serve as a leavener as well, making it a good substitute for both eggs and baking powder.