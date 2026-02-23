2026 Breakfast Hours At 14 Fast Food Chains

Grabbing a fast food breakfast is a lot more convenient than cooking it yourself, with one caveat: Most restaurants put a time limit on their morning menus, and if you show up a few minutes late, you're out of luck. The best way to avoid a last-minute dash to the drive-thru is to memorize the breakfast hours at your go-to spots. We have you covered with this guide on when popular fast food chains start and stop serving breakfast as of February 2026.

This list will not only help you score your favorite fast food breakfast sandwiches and other goodies at the right time — it may also open your eyes to chains you didn't know offered breakfast, as well as the eateries that never stop serving it, so you can indulge in a late brunch or breakfast-for-dinner craving. Some popular chains are also making changes to their breakfast hours or menus for 2026, so you'll want to find out about the latest updates on your most-visited eateries.

It's important to note that fast food breakfast hours may vary depending on how franchisees choose to operate their individual locations, but most chains have standard breakfast hours. Whether you're looking for restaurant chains with breakfast under $5, places with offerings beyond the average egg sandwich and hash brown, or even vegan fast food breakfast items, with our cheat sheet, you're unlikely to miss out on the most important meal of the day.