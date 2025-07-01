No, You Can't Order Breakfast At Panera Bread All Day. Here's When It Ends

There's no shortage of breakfast spots when you need a quick fix on a busy morning, with drive-thru lines aplenty lining either side of the road on your way to work. Although Panera Bread tends to appeal to customers in less of a time crunch, it boasts a hearty breakfast menu with sweet and savory food options alike. We're partial to Panera's new Croissant Toast Sandwiches, which bring a little bit of breakfast into lunchtime.

The saddest news about Panera's breakfast menu is that you can't order it all day, as the chain has a hard stop of 10:30 a.m. The cutoff falls in line with many other food chains that serve breakfast, like how Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. as well, but that doesn't make the news any better for those of us who enjoy a lazy Saturday morning. It's contingent upon your particular store, but most Panera Breads dish out breakfast beginning at the ripe hour of 6 a.m., so if you're really craving a Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich, you'll have to roll out of bed on the earlier side to grab it while it's hot.