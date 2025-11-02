10 Fast Food Chains With Seriously Underrated Breakfast Menus

If you're like a lot of people, then Taco Bell isn't the first restaurant you think of visiting first thing in the morning. After all, tacos or a beefy Crunchwrap Supreme aren't what many of us consider to be an ideal start to the day. Despite Taco Bell's push in recent years to ramp up its breakfast menu, it still remains a less sought-after fast food breakfast option. In reality, though, Taco Bell offers some seriously delicious breakfast burritos and beyond, providing you get there early enough. Plus, the fact that it offers so many different breakfast foods that you won't find at other chains makes this fast food chain an underrated spot.

The chain's breakfast burrito offerings are particularly strong. The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, for example, offers plenty of eggs, sausage or bacon, and even some fresh veggies, the latter of which aren't always common in fast food breakfasts. You can also get a breakfast quesadilla if you're craving something a bit cheesier.

The Breakfast California Crunchwrap, which includes a whole hashbrown in the wrap, may just be the most decadent way to satisfy your hunger first thing in the morning. There's even special breakfast salsa for those who need a bit more kick to their meal. The coffee selections aren't extensive, but you can get both hot and iced coffee at Taco Bell, making your morning breakfast run complete.