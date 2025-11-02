10 Fast Food Chains With Seriously Underrated Breakfast Menus
When you're too busy to make breakfast at home, a fast food chain breakfast can sometimes hit the spot. It's quick, it's easy, and it's often more appetizing than a sad granola bar or a simple bowl of cereal. And of course, you've probably tried some of the most popular fast food breakfast options — after all, most of us have eaten an Egg McMuffin from McDonald's or a chicken biscuit from Chick-fil-A before. But there's a good chance that you haven't tried a fast food breakfast from some of these underrated fast food breakfast spots. Even though these joints have full breakfast menus, they're not exactly known for their breakfast offerings. That doesn't mean they don't have delicious offerings first thing in the morning, though.
By taking a closer look at these fast food joints that aren't exactly known for their breakfasts, you might just find a new early morning favorite. The best part? There's a good chance that the drive-thru line won't be quite as long ... at least until everyone else realizes just how good these fast food joints' breakfast menus can be.
Taco Bell
If you're like a lot of people, then Taco Bell isn't the first restaurant you think of visiting first thing in the morning. After all, tacos or a beefy Crunchwrap Supreme aren't what many of us consider to be an ideal start to the day. Despite Taco Bell's push in recent years to ramp up its breakfast menu, it still remains a less sought-after fast food breakfast option. In reality, though, Taco Bell offers some seriously delicious breakfast burritos and beyond, providing you get there early enough. Plus, the fact that it offers so many different breakfast foods that you won't find at other chains makes this fast food chain an underrated spot.
The chain's breakfast burrito offerings are particularly strong. The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, for example, offers plenty of eggs, sausage or bacon, and even some fresh veggies, the latter of which aren't always common in fast food breakfasts. You can also get a breakfast quesadilla if you're craving something a bit cheesier.
The Breakfast California Crunchwrap, which includes a whole hashbrown in the wrap, may just be the most decadent way to satisfy your hunger first thing in the morning. There's even special breakfast salsa for those who need a bit more kick to their meal. The coffee selections aren't extensive, but you can get both hot and iced coffee at Taco Bell, making your morning breakfast run complete.
Subway
A sub sandwich for breakfast? It sounds unconventional, but you don't have to order an Italian BMT when you visit Subway first thing in the morning. The chain offers a variety of flatbreads and wraps for breakfast, some of which are surprisingly light. When you order an egg and cheese flatbread, you can choose between bacon, steak, and black forest ham, so there's something for everyone. You can even skip the meat entirely if you're looking for a less-heavy option. It's also possible to order wraps with the same ingredients, if you're not into the whole flatbread thing.
Plus, there's a good chance that you won't have to make a coffee run after you visit Subway, because many Subway locations also sell coffee. Although it may not be the most conventional breakfast menu around, Subway offers healthy-ish flatbreads and wraps that are basically guaranteed to keep you feeling full until lunchtime.
Sure, it's true that some complain about Subway's breakfast offerings, claiming that the food isn't particularly delicious. But you're not going to be able to find flatbread sandwiches at basically any other fast food chain, and the fact that you have the option to add fresh veggies to the mix is a plus, especially if you're looking for something lighter first thing in the morning.
Del Taco
Del Taco isn't available everywhere in the country, so if you live near one, you should consider yourself lucky. It's one of our favorite spots for fresher-tasting late-night eats, but what a lot of Del Taco fans don't realize is the fact that the chain also offers breakfast. Again, many breakfasters don't consider a Mexican-inspired fast food spot to be particularly good for breakfast, but that's because those people haven't tasted what Del Taco has to offer.
You won't find a huge number of options at Del Taco, but the chain's breakfast burrito game is quite strong. Choose from egg and cheese, crispy bacon, and carne asada for a breakfast burrito that's surprisingly filling. You can also opt for a breakfast roller if you're not super hungry but still want to get something in your stomach before your day gets started. Try the hash brown sticks if you're looking for a side dish, and definitely don't skip the donut bites, which are the ideal post-breakfast sweet treat to enjoy while you enjoy your hot or iced coffee from Del Taco.
Wendy's
Wendy's has tried and failed to introduce a breakfast menu several times over the course of its lifespan, but its most recent attempt at rolling out breakfast began in 2020. This time, it seems like it's going stronger than it did in the past because a lot of Wendy's breakfast menu items are actually really, really tasty. You can find a wealth of different options here, ranging from sandwiches made with croissants to those that employ English muffins. You can even snag yourself a breakfast burrito or a Breakfast Baconator, the a.m. take on the chain's classic, beloved burger.
There are many who consider the breakfast Baconator the pinnacle of fast food breakfast. One Redditor wrote said the Breakfast Baconator is the best breakfast sandwich in the fast food game, with others agreeing with the sentiment. The chain's breakfast seasoned potatoes are also a popular option if you're craving a meal that's more substantial than a breakfast sandwich alone.
Burger King
At some fast food joints, your breakfast options are pretty limited. Sure, there are a few items on the menu to choose from, but you won't get the same kind of variety you do when you're ordering for lunch or dinner. At Burger King, though, that's not an issue. The chain's breakfast menu is quite extensive, so there really is something for everything. Perhaps the most iconic breakfast menu item at BK is the Croissan'wich, which comes with a variety of different meat options. The breakfast burritos are pretty solid too, although really only the shape is reminiscent of a burrito — they don't really have a Southwestern flair the same way other chains' breakfast burritos do. You can also get just about any combination of breakfast meat, cheese, and eggs on a biscuit, whether you prefer bacon, ham, or sausage, so breakfast at BK almost feels personalizable.
If you ask us, though, the French toast sticks may just be the star of the show. Although they don't really make a full meal all on their own, they allow you to have just a taste of something sweet before you tackle your day. Other sides include hash browns and Cini Minis, which are basically just tiny cinnamon rolls. Having a few side options in the morning isn't common at every fast food breakfast joint, and that's exactly why BK is a great place to visit in the morning when you want to treat yourself just a bit.
Jack in the Box
You know when you wake up late but you're still craving breakfast food anyway? We've been there before. But it's a huge bummer when you drive to your favorite fast food spot only to realize that they're no longer serving breakfast at all and that you'll have to settle for something from the standard menu. At Jack in the Box, though, you're not going to have that problem, since the chain offers breakfast all day long. Wake up at 3 p.m.? No worries — your breakfast favorites from Jack in the Box are still waiting for you.
We love that you can find different styles of breakfast at Jack in the Box. Unlike a lot of fast food joints, you can get a whole breakfast platter here, which feels more similar to a breakfast you might make at home compared to, say, a breakfast sandwich. But the chain's breakfast sandwiches are also especially good. Both the sausage and bacon sourdough scrambler are deeply filling, while the meat lovers croissant is the way to go if you're feeling really hungry first thing in the morning. We're not alone in our love of Jack in the Box breakfast: Redditors agrees that Jack in the Box's all-day breakfast policy makes it a true winner.
White Castle
White Castle is famous for its tiny sliders, but many regard it as the kind of place you visit late at night after a few drinks. What you may not realize is that it's also a solid option when you're looking for a delicious (albeit kind of greasy) breakfast in the morning. However, we're still talking about White Castle, so you shouldn't expect full-sized sandwiches here. Instead, opt for one of the chain's many breakfast-focused sliders.
The standard breakfast slider, which comes with egg, cheese, and bacon is your go-to if you're looking for something simple, but you can also upgrade a standard slider with egg and cheese if you still want that signature White Castle flavor. You can also snag yourself a Belgian waffle slider or a chicken and waffle slider for a nice savory-sweet flavor combo. Feeling thirsty? Grab yourself a hot tea or a hot coffee to accompany your breakfast, or opt for milk or juice if you don't want any caffeine.
Bojangles
Bojangles is another place where you can indulge in breakfast all day long, so even if you get breakfast cravings at night, this chain has you covered. Obviously, this place is known for its biscuits, which is definitely what we'd recommend if you want to get your breakfast fix there. For those who are looking for something somewhat standard as far as breakfast goes, you can snag a variety of egg, cheese, and breakfast meat biscuits, depending on what you're craving. However, we suggest opting for the Cajun chicken filet biscuit, simply because the chain is famous for its delicious fried chicken.
If you want to try another Southern-style classic, opt for the Southern gravy biscuit. You can't find biscuits and gravy at most fast food chains, so it's your chance to try something a bit different. Grab yourself a breakfast combo so it comes with a cup of hot coffee to wash down those especially dense biscuits for the tastiest results.
Sonic
When you want to enjoy an old-school drive-in fast food joint, Sonic is the place to go. But you may not have realized that you can visit the fast food chain for breakfast. If you have some time to spare in the a.m., head to your local Sonic to try out its breakfast offerings (but keep in mind that at Sonic, you can order breakfast all day long).
The breakfast menu at Sonic is mostly focused on breakfast burritos, and if you ask us, the very best option is the chain's SuperSonic breakfast burrito, which comes packed with scrambled eggs, sausage, tomatoes, jalapenos, and even crispy tater tots. The classic breakfast burrito is a more standard option, while the Jr. breakfast burrito is ideal when you're not super hungry but you still want to get something in your stomach before getting your day started. There's also the breakfast toaster if you're craving more of a sandwich, and you definitely have to try the chain's sweet breakfast offerings, including its French toast sticks and deeply decadent Cinnabon Cinnasnacks with cream cheese frosting.
Hardee's
Hardee's isn't widely known as the best fast food joint for a solid breakfast, but there are many Redditors who love what Hardee's has to offer first thing in the morning. There are actually a shocking number of breakfast options to choose from at Hardee's, so no matter what you're craving, you're likely to find it here. The maple biscuits are absolutely worth a try if you like getting your day off to a sweet start, but the breakfast burritos, chicken biscuits, and biscuits and gravy are all excellent choices if you skew more toward the savory end of the spectrum.
But don't assume that you have to opt for a sandwich. There are also breakfast burritos and even a platter if you want something a bit different from the norm. Once you get a taste of Hardee's breakfast, you'll understand why it's so beloved, even if it's not exactly known as a top breakfast spot. Just keep in mind that most Hardee's locations stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.
Methodology
We chose these chains based on online reviews, personal experience, and widespread availability. Some of these chains — like Del Taco — simply aren't available everywhere in the country, meaning they're underrated partially because not enough breakfasters know about them. Others, like Subway, have received bad reviews for their breakfast menus, which we find to misrepresent what's really offered there for breakfast. Still others might not be mentioned widely as great places to snag breakfast (like White Castle, for instance), but we've found that they present especially delicious or unconventional offerings that you won't be able to find at more recognized breakfast chains.