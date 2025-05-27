The One Ingredient That Changed McDonald's Egg McMuffin Forever

Even though we wish the McDonald's breakfast would last all day, sometimes it's worth getting up a little earlier than usual to take a peek at the breakfast menu (but here's why the all-day breakfast menu ended). The hotcakes are unmistakable, and so are the Sausage McGriddles, but we can't forget about the forever immortalized Egg McMuffins (which we placed fairly high in our ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items). Although if you've been ordering from McDonald's for a while, you may have realized that those crispy, fluffy Egg McMuffins people enjoy today aren't quite the same as they were in the past.

In 2015, McDonald's changed how the Egg McMuffin was prepared by swapping the use of margarine for real butter. If you're wondering where butter/margarine fits into the Egg McMuffin, McDonald's lathers it on pastry items such as English muffins, bagels, and biscuits while also using it for cooking on the griddle. Stores reportedly made the switch gradually, depleting reserves of margarine before solely relying on actual butter for Egg McMuffin preparation. Ten years after the announcement, McDonald's still uses real butter for cooking its breakfast items.