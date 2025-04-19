Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Breakfast All Day
Whoever decided that certain foods belong only to mornings? Granted, there's a true delight in waking up to traditional breakfast fare: Fresh eggs, smoky bacon, crusty croissants, veggie scrambles, maple syrup waffles, cheesy grits, and countless other classic ways to "break the fast." But sometimes, you just crave those feel-good foods on your own time clock. That's when a handful of fast food places become beacons of breakfast delight.
The majority of fast food chains and franchises stick to customary breakfast menu hours, serving those foods from roughly 6 am to 10:30 am, give or take, depending on the venue and location. But at least four well-known restaurant chains keep the brekkie love going throughout the day and into the night. They're familiar names to most Americans, and now you'll have even more reason to seek them out.
The known fast food places serving all-day breakfast are Sonic, White Castle, Bojangles, and Jack in the Box. It's important to note, though, that menu items can change slightly based on whether it's an individually owned franchise or a company-owned chain restaurant.
Jack in the Box for all-day breakfast
Jack in the Box provides a pretty extensive breakfast menu, served all day, for inside dining or drive-through convenience. The restaurant's sandwich-style offerings come in several varieties and bread types, including croissants, warm buttermilk biscuits, sourdough bread, or buttery bakery buns, depending on location. Fillings for these fast food breakfast sandwiches can include eggs, cheeses, and a choice of grilled sausage, ham, or bacon — or all three types of meat when ordering the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich on sourdough. Biscuit options expand to include homestyle crispy or spicy chicken fillets.
There's also a breakfast burrito featuring meats, scrambled eggs, cheese, and salsa, with varying versions per location. But the real attraction is Jack in the Box breakfast platters featuring combinations of French toast sticks, breakfast meats, scrambled eggs, and hash browns. For grab-and-go convenience, you can also order the handheld French toast sticks on their own, with a packet of syrup for dipping. They sometimes come in varying flavors, such as banana or cinnamon churro sticks, depending on location or seasonal menus.
Sonic keeps breakfast going all day
Sonic reigns as one of the only lingering drive-in fast food restaurant chains in America, complete with squawking order boxes and food trays perched on rolled-down windows. There are no inside eating spots at most Sonic locations, but you can certainly feast on all-day breakfast. Sonic restaurants are largely individually owned franchises, so it's possible to find regional breakfast foods in addition to the national breakfast entrees.
On the national menu, there are nine breakfast items, with six of them being burritos. Residing on the popular menu are burritos stuffed with various iterations of bacon, sausage, and cheese. A standout for heartier appetites is the SuperSONIC Breakfast Burrito, chockfull of sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese plus tater tots, tomatoes, diced onions, and spicy jalapeños. There are also French toast sticks and Breakfast Toaster sandwiches with bacon or sausage tucked inside thick Texas Toast bread. If dining in your car isn't appealing, most locations have drive-through options for breakfast to go.
Bojangles dishes out the biscuit love
Bojangles keeps things simple when it comes to breakfast, with fewer options than some of its competitors. But the restaurant serves it all day and night during open hours. The chain's breakfast menu primarily consists of biscuit sandwiches, in keeping with Southern origins in Charlotte, North Carolina. The biscuits come with a variety of fillings suitable for all-day dining, whether you call it breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Its most famous offering is the Cajun Filet Chicken Biscuit — and many consider it the perfect way to start a day.
Other buttery biscuit concoctions include a Southern Gravy biscuit as well as multiple combinations of sausage, bacon, cheeses, and eggs. A surprise when non-Southern folks visit a Bojangles restaurant could be the pimento cheese biscuit. Hot tip: you can also order a side tub of pimento cheese spread and slather it on anything you order.
The spring season of 2025 brought a new break-the-fast delight, the Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffle. It showcases the restaurant's Cajun chicken filet perched atop a honey-glazed Bo-Berry waffle. This one has its sights on the brunch crowd, offering something a bit more indulgent than a standard biscuit sandwich.
White Castle for breakfast sliders
Self-described as "the slider experts since 1921," White Castle features an all-day breakfast menu populated by plenty of those small, square-shaped sliders. Available as single-slider-style sandwiches or combo meals, the breakfast slider includes "freshly cracked" eggs and hickory-smoked bacon or sausage. A particular White Castle breakfast twist is an option for adding jalapeño or smoked cheddar cheese. You can also bite into Belgian waffle sliders, a chicken-and-waffles slider, or regular beef sliders with added eggs and cheese.
If you like waffles the traditional way, order some crispy miniature Belgian waffles soaked in syrup. Other stars of the White Castle menu are its Breakfast Toast sandwiches, which have similar fillings as the sliders, but come cloaked in toasted wheat bread. All breakfast combos come with the company's signature Hash Round Nibblers and a small coffee.
Though White Castle has an impressive 345 locations in America, they mostly congregate in 15 states. When traveling in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, or New York, keep your breakfast-hungry eyes peeled for that iconic castle design — though some locations may vary a bit in architectural style.