Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Breakfast All Day

Whoever decided that certain foods belong only to mornings? Granted, there's a true delight in waking up to traditional breakfast fare: Fresh eggs, smoky bacon, crusty croissants, veggie scrambles, maple syrup waffles, cheesy grits, and countless other classic ways to "break the fast." But sometimes, you just crave those feel-good foods on your own time clock. That's when a handful of fast food places become beacons of breakfast delight.

The majority of fast food chains and franchises stick to customary breakfast menu hours, serving those foods from roughly 6 am to 10:30 am, give or take, depending on the venue and location. But at least four well-known restaurant chains keep the brekkie love going throughout the day and into the night. They're familiar names to most Americans, and now you'll have even more reason to seek them out.

The known fast food places serving all-day breakfast are Sonic, White Castle, Bojangles, and Jack in the Box. It's important to note, though, that menu items can change slightly based on whether it's an individually owned franchise or a company-owned chain restaurant.