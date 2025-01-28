Here's What Time Hardee's Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast

Hardee's is known for its hearty breakfast menu, featuring favorites like made-from-scratch biscuits and a breakfast platter with all the fixings. However, if you're planning to grab breakfast at Hardee's, timing is key. The chain typically starts serving breakfast when the doors open at 5:00 or 6:00 a.m., with most locations stopping promptly at 10:30 a.m. local time. Since hours can vary depending on the location and the day of the week (some are open all 24 hours), it's always wise to double-check with your nearest Hardee's before heading out.

If you needed a reason to drop by, Hardee's launched an exciting Maple Biscuits lineup in 2025, served all day long. Longtime fans might recall the delicious Cinnamon N' Raisin Biscuits, which had a love-it-and-lose-it history with the chain, bouncing on and off the menu for years. Will the Maple Biscuits inspire the same kind of hype? Only time will tell. You can grab these biscuits solo or as part of a combo with hash browns and a coffee for the full breakfast experience. Other maple-branded breakfast items include the Sausage Maple Biscuit and the Maple Bacon Super Biscuit, which comes with bacon, egg, and cheese. Hardee's even offers bacon on its own in a snack pack full of cherrywood-smoked slices, perfect for bacon lovers everywhere.

