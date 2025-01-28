Here's What Time Hardee's Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast
Hardee's is known for its hearty breakfast menu, featuring favorites like made-from-scratch biscuits and a breakfast platter with all the fixings. However, if you're planning to grab breakfast at Hardee's, timing is key. The chain typically starts serving breakfast when the doors open at 5:00 or 6:00 a.m., with most locations stopping promptly at 10:30 a.m. local time. Since hours can vary depending on the location and the day of the week (some are open all 24 hours), it's always wise to double-check with your nearest Hardee's before heading out.
If you needed a reason to drop by, Hardee's launched an exciting Maple Biscuits lineup in 2025, served all day long. Longtime fans might recall the delicious Cinnamon N' Raisin Biscuits, which had a love-it-and-lose-it history with the chain, bouncing on and off the menu for years. Will the Maple Biscuits inspire the same kind of hype? Only time will tell. You can grab these biscuits solo or as part of a combo with hash browns and a coffee for the full breakfast experience. Other maple-branded breakfast items include the Sausage Maple Biscuit and the Maple Bacon Super Biscuit, which comes with bacon, egg, and cheese. Hardee's even offers bacon on its own in a snack pack full of cherrywood-smoked slices, perfect for bacon lovers everywhere.
Hardee's bets big on breakfast
Hardee's has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent years. In 2023, the company faced significant financial troubles, resulting in multiple restaurant closures throughout 2023 and 2024. Most of these locations shut down permanently. However, with new menu additions and enticing rewards perks, Hardee's may be signaling a fresh start.
A refreshed breakfast lineup could be a key component of the rebuild, aiming to win over new customers and encouraging existing patrons to return — an interesting shift for a chain that has long relied on its signature morning menu. As competitors like McDonald's and Taco Bell adapt to the rising demand for more diverse breakfast options, Hardee's — not to be confused with Carl's Jr. — is embracing innovation rather than sticking solely to its tried-and-true classics.
If you haven't already, consider downloading the Hardee's app. New rewards members can choose a free breakfast item, such as a Maple Sausage Biscuit, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, or Frisco Breakfast Sandwich, with any purchase of $1 or more. Just for signing up, you can grab the Biscuit 'N' Gravy for only $1.99. Plus, you will instantly begin earning valuable rewards toward future deals and discounts. Between menu innovation and customer incentives, Hardee's is working hard to remain competitive. Will these changes be enough to fuel a real comeback? That remains to be seen.