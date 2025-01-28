Here's What Time Burger King Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast

Although Burger King is not generally known for its breakfast options, a smattering of Croissan'wiches and its very tater tot-like Potato Bites are a great fuel-up for a long day. However, like many fast food restaurants, Burger King does not serve breakfast all day. We looked into the timing of the breakfast window and it seemed pretty uniform throughout most Burger Kings, even though some have different store closing hours.

Before we dive into the details of Burger King's breakfast hours it's important to keep in mind that each franchise can operate a little differently. Some Burger Kings open at 6 a.m., while others never close, so it's important to double-check the hours of your local franchise. We called around to randomly selected Burger Kings throughout the country to find out when they serve breakfast. The locations on the West Coast and Midwest we called both reported breakfast ending at 10:30 a.m., while a location on the East Coast reported an 11 a.m. end time.

We called 10 locations throughout the South, including ones in Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and South Carolina to no avail — we either got an automated message saying to check the website or no pick up at all. While we were unable to reach a location to verify, we recommend you call ahead if you're trying to hit that 10:30-11 a.m. window, but it's safe to assume they won't be serving beyond 11 a.m.

