Here's What Time Burger King Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast
Although Burger King is not generally known for its breakfast options, a smattering of Croissan'wiches and its very tater tot-like Potato Bites are a great fuel-up for a long day. However, like many fast food restaurants, Burger King does not serve breakfast all day. We looked into the timing of the breakfast window and it seemed pretty uniform throughout most Burger Kings, even though some have different store closing hours.
Before we dive into the details of Burger King's breakfast hours it's important to keep in mind that each franchise can operate a little differently. Some Burger Kings open at 6 a.m., while others never close, so it's important to double-check the hours of your local franchise. We called around to randomly selected Burger Kings throughout the country to find out when they serve breakfast. The locations on the West Coast and Midwest we called both reported breakfast ending at 10:30 a.m., while a location on the East Coast reported an 11 a.m. end time.
We called 10 locations throughout the South, including ones in Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and South Carolina to no avail — we either got an automated message saying to check the website or no pick up at all. While we were unable to reach a location to verify, we recommend you call ahead if you're trying to hit that 10:30-11 a.m. window, but it's safe to assume they won't be serving beyond 11 a.m.
How to enjoy Burger King breakfast sandwich anytime
If you missed your window for a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich, the good thing is that it's pretty easy to replicate at home. Burger King offers five different versions of their croissant-based breakfast sandwich, with toppings ranging from a simple bacon and egg combo to chicken strips. Of course, what goes into the croissant is up to you, but we think doing a sausage patty, bacon, egg, and cheese is the tastiest and easiest.
The nice thing is, most grocery store chains sell croissants or you can go to your favorite bakery if you want a fresh twist on your homemade Croissan'wich. Make sure use a sharp knife to cut the croissant in half, then toast the insides to help your sandwich maintain its structure. For the sausage patty, you can make your own using our easy breakfast turkey sausage patty recipe or buy some frozen from the grocery store. We recommend American cheese because it melts into a delightfully gooey texture and its what the King uses. A perfectly fried over-medium egg will do the trick for your eggs; the classic fast-food egg puck is too hard to replicate at home. For the bacon, check out these 13 tips to cook the absolute best bacon before frying some up for your sandwich. Once all the elements are cooked and ready, assemble, add your favorite hot sauce if you want, and enjoy right away.