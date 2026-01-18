6 Restaurant Chains With Breakfast Under $5

The McMuffin has been one of the best McDonald's breakfast sandwiches since the chain revolutionized fast-food breakfast 50 years ago, and its endurance speaks to a formula that simply works. The foundation is a toasted English muffin, which provides a slightly chewy, wholesome base with just enough texture to hold up to the fillings without being soggy. Add to it the sausage patty, and the sandwich truly shines.

Customer reviews on Reddit consistently emphasize the sandwich's reliability and how its components work in harmony rather than competing for attention. People across the internet have raved about the McMuffins' superiority. One customer suggests getting extra butter and extra cheese on the sandwich. Plus, the Sausage McMuffin delivers 14 grams of protein, making it a genuinely filling option that will keep you satisfied until lunch.

Through McDonald's ongoing "Buy One, Add One for $1 Breakfast" McValue promotion available exclusively on its app, you can get a Sausage McMuffin plus another item from its short list of choices for an additional $1, bringing your total to about $5 for both items. Alternatively, a single Sausage McMuffin ranges from $3 to $5 at most locations.

Make sure to download the app and join its rewards program for access to promotional deals. Breakfast is served during morning hours — until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m., depending on the location – and can be ordered through the app, drive-thru, or in-store.