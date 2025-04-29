Are Chick-Fil-A Biscuits Really Made From Scratch?

When you stop at Chick-fil-A for a Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit on your way to work, it may feel like the day is just beginning, but not for the Chick-fil-A team members. That biscuit sandwich (arguably the best sandwich to order from Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu) that you waited approximately four minutes for took a lot longer to end up in your hands. No, not because it took the nice team members half an hour to assemble the breakfast sandwich, but because the biscuits were freshly made.

Chick-fil-A's biscuits are made from scratch every morning at each free-standing location, a labor of love well worth the effort. Employees responsible for biscuit creation get to work at about 5:30 a.m. to begin the process. At any given moment, there are at least 20 handmade Chick-fil-A biscuits on deck and ready to serve, with more biscuits going in and out of the oven continuously until breakfast ends at 10:30 a.m. Chick-fil-A's biscuits are renowned across the country, but they're especially popular in what Chick-fil-A calls the "Biscuit Belt," or the locations situated in the southeast region of the United States. Which says a lot, since southerners know a thing or two about a good homemade biscuit.