Here's The Best Sandwich To Order From Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Menu

When it comes to fast food breakfast, Chick-fil-A has an advantage over many chains. While most burger joints have to rely on the classic breakfast items that are included almost everywhere, Chick-fil-A utilizes its well-regarded chicken products for its benefit. Adding variety to its menu, the fast food chain creates an even heartier breakfast for when you're on the go. To determine which offering is the best, we ranked all 13 Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items. With multiple options such as its iconic Chick-n-Minis or its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, there is a lot to choose from. Yet, it was the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit that wowed us the most.

Ironically, the regular Chicken Biscuit was ranked near the bottom of the list. Although the flavor was solid and the chicken was juicy, the lack of egg, cheese, or any other condiment to give it some extra appeal made the whole experience a bit drier than desired. However, the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit provides the exact opposite experience. The key to this biscuit sandwich is the additional cheese and egg, which balance out the dryness of the biscuit and add some great flavor that complements the chicken. The quality of every individual item shines in each bite.