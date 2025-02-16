Here's The Best Sandwich To Order From Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Menu
When it comes to fast food breakfast, Chick-fil-A has an advantage over many chains. While most burger joints have to rely on the classic breakfast items that are included almost everywhere, Chick-fil-A utilizes its well-regarded chicken products for its benefit. Adding variety to its menu, the fast food chain creates an even heartier breakfast for when you're on the go. To determine which offering is the best, we ranked all 13 Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items. With multiple options such as its iconic Chick-n-Minis or its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, there is a lot to choose from. Yet, it was the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit that wowed us the most.
Ironically, the regular Chicken Biscuit was ranked near the bottom of the list. Although the flavor was solid and the chicken was juicy, the lack of egg, cheese, or any other condiment to give it some extra appeal made the whole experience a bit drier than desired. However, the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit provides the exact opposite experience. The key to this biscuit sandwich is the additional cheese and egg, which balance out the dryness of the biscuit and add some great flavor that complements the chicken. The quality of every individual item shines in each bite.
You can't go wrong with Chick-fil-A breakfast
The Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit combo costs about $5.09, depending on your location. If you want to spice up this sandwich — and you're a huge fan of the chain's spicy chicken — consider swapping the regular chicken filet for a spicy one. While Chick-fil-A's menu does offer a plain Spicy Chicken Biscuit, you can always add egg and cheese to amp it up. Nevertheless, the regular fried chicken with egg and cheese is already packed with plenty of flavor.
If you happen to miss Chick-fil-A's breakfast window (typical of most fast food restaurants, they also stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.), you can always search for some copycat recipes to get your fix no matter the time. The egg and cheese are pretty self-explanatory, but the surprising cooking method that makes Chick-fil-A's chicken so delicious is a combination of pressure frying and peanut oil. Additionally, self-rising flour can be great for making the chicken extra crispy, especially if you don't have the means to pressure fry yourself.
As for the biscuits, a copycat recipe can be very simple, using the same self-rising flour you use for chicken, buttermilk, butter, and baking powder. You could also follow our fluffy southern biscuit recipe if you get stuck, or wake up a bit earlier for Chick-fil-A's Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit. It's a wonderful way to start the day and add something different to your fast food breakfast rotation.