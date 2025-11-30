The Best McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Is Still The One You Grew Up With

When it comes to fast food breakfast, no matter how many options exist, you can't have this conversation without including McDonald's legendary Egg McMuffin. This simple sandwich set the standard for fast food breakfast. Over the years, people have debated whether it's a real egg (it is), called into question the nutritional value (it's fast food, so come on), and suggested far more elaborate items. Still, the Egg McMuffin is a classic for a reason, and the best version is the humble Sausage McMuffin with Egg. You just can't beat it.

Sure, McDonald's Bacon McMuffin is solid; there's nothing wrong with it. But between a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and a Bacon McMuffin, the sausage clearly comes out on top. When Tasting Table broke down the best McDonald's breakfast items, the Sausage McMuffin was our hands-down winner. As our taste tester says, "The combination of sweet, savory, and subtly smoky flavors makes it undeniably crave-worthy." It just hits all the right notes you want in a breakfast sandwich.

It's not just flavor, either. "This sandwich feels hearty without weighing you down," our tester explained. The sausage and English muffin together strike "the perfect balance between soft and sturdy." So you're getting taste, texture, and heartiness. It's a meal that fires on all cylinders, leaving you satisfied without feeling overstuffed or like something is missing. McDonald's nailed this one.