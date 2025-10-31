McDonald's Breakfast Items, Ranked From Worst To Best
I've never been much of a breakfast person unless, of course, the breakfast comes from McDonald's. Somehow, this fast food giant managed to turn me into someone who sets an alarm just to snag a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown before breakfast hours end. Back in the days of McDonald's all-day breakfast, I'll admit, I was a loyal fan. I faced the delicious dilemma of pairing a sausage McMuffin with fries more often than I'd like to admit.
But there's a lot more to McDonald's breakfast than the classics. Beyond the famous McMuffins and hotcakes, the fast food chain serves a surprisingly wide range of breakfast options, some that might even surprise you. Did you know McDonald's offers not just sausage and bacon, but also chicken, steak, and Canadian bacon for breakfast? Or that you can get two different kinds of eggs depending on the sandwich?
To create this McDonald's breakfast menu ranking, I sampled a mix of fan favorites and overlooked menu items. From the golden hash browns and fluffy hotcakes to the oatmeal with fruit and maple, I wanted to see which ones truly deserve to be included in your morning breakfast order. I also made sure to taste the full range of breakfast proteins, with sausage featured most prominently since it's the undisputed star of McDonald's breakfast lineup. A further explanation of the methodology for this article is below.
14. Plain bagel
A plain bagel can be a perfectly satisfying breakfast — if it's served with the right accompaniments. Unfortunately, this is where McDonald's drops the ball. The chain's plain bagel lives up to its name a little too literally. The only topping option available is butter, and even after digging through the sauces and sides section in search of cream cheese or a fruit spread, I came up empty.
To its credit, the bagel was toasted to an appealing golden hue, which initially gave me hope. But the flavor fell flat. It was bland, slightly doughy, and more reminiscent of a store-bought bagel straight from the plastic sleeve than a freshly toasted one from a bagel shop. The texture lacked that satisfying chew and crisp exterior that makes a great bagel worth craving.
The only scenario where I'd order this again is as the foundation for a breakfast sandwich with eggs, cheese, and maybe sausage or bacon. Otherwise, it's a missed opportunity, and easily the most forgettable item on McDonald's breakfast menu.
13. Scrambled eggs
McDonald's typically serves a round, fried-style egg on its McMuffin sandwiches, so spotting scrambled eggs on the breakfast menu immediately piqued my curiosity. For anyone rushing out the door in the morning, a simple side of scrambled eggs sounds like it could be a quick, protein-packed upgrade and a lighter alternative to a full sandwich.
What I expected were soft, fluffy, golden curds fresh from the griddle. What I got instead looked and tasted like the folded egg squares found inside McDonald's biscuit sandwiches. These "scrambled" eggs come pre-folded into a neat rectangle, with a uniform texture that's more spongy than airy. The flavor isn't unpleasant, especially compared to the plain bagel, but it's noticeably mild, bordering on bland, without a sprinkle of salt or pairing like cheese or sausage to liven it up.
On its own, it's not terrible, but it's not particularly satisfying either. If you're ordering breakfast at McDonald's for the eggs, you're better off getting them as part of a sandwich, where they at least benefit from the supporting cast of buttery bread and savory fillings.
12. Chicken McGriddle
Between two fluffy, syrup-infused griddle patties, similar in flavor and texture to pancakes, sits a golden, crispy chicken fillet. It's a bold flavor combination that doesn't quite stick the landing. The chicken itself is surprisingly good: juicy, well-seasoned, and fried to perfection. But when paired with the dense, sweet McGriddle cakes, it feels like someone accidentally started prepping lunch before breakfast service was over.
The issue isn't the ingredients individually; it's the clash of textures and flavors. The McGriddle patties are heavy and very sweet, especially if you happen to bite into one of those syrup-filled pockets. The result is a confusing mix of savory, salty, and sugary flavors that never quite find their balance.
If you love the idea of pancakes but aren't a fan of sausage, the chicken McGriddle might scratch that itch. It's easy to see why the combination appeals to those who crave sweet-meets-savory breakfasts. It's definitely more satisfying than the side of scrambled eggs. But compared to some of the more cohesive morning options at McDonald's, this one feels like an experiment rather than a classic worth revisiting.
11. Fruit and maple oatmeal
I've always loved the idea of oatmeal more than the reality. Every winter, I find myself craving a warm, comforting bowl that's hearty, flavorful, and feels like a hug from the inside out. I've tried everything — from instant packets to homemade stovetop versions — and somehow, the best oatmeal I've ever had has come from McDonald's.
The McDonald's fruit and maple oatmeal features two servings of whole-grain oats blended with cream and brown sugar, usually topped with diced red and green apples, dried cranberries, and two types of raisins. Unfortunately, the version I received came without any of the fruit mix-ins, so this ranking is based purely on the oatmeal itself. And honestly? It's surprisingly delicious. The texture is creamy without being mushy, and the subtle sweetness keeps you coming back for more. Unlike the chicken McGriddle, I felt like I was eating breakfast.
While it's definitely on the sweeter side — and may not please those watching their sugar intake — it's one of the chain's better non-meat breakfast options. Bonus: It reheats beautifully, making it a solid grab-and-go choice for busy mornings.
10. McChicken Biscuit
A fluffy, crumbly Southern-style biscuit topped with a golden fried chicken fillet sounds like a winning combo. But as a breakfast item, the McChicken Biscuit doesn't quite deliver. The chicken itself is crispy and well-seasoned, with that familiar McDonald's crunch you'd expect from their lunchtime sandwiches. The biscuit, though flavorful, leans dry and falls apart almost immediately, making it a challenge to eat, especially if you're grabbing breakfast on the go.
Flavor-wise, it's tasty but confusing. The savory fried chicken paired with a buttery biscuit feels more like an early lunch than a true breakfast moment. There's no egg, no cheese, and no hint of sweetness to tie it into the morning menu lineup. Instead, you're left with a sandwich that feels incomplete. It's craving a drizzle of honey or a tangy sauce to balance it out.
If you're a die-hard fan of chicken biscuits or crave a savory start to your day, it's worth a try if you're trying to avoid more sugary options like the fruit and maple oatmeal. Otherwise, this one's skippable in favor of McDonald's more balanced breakfast classics.
9. Steak, egg, and cheese McMuffin
McDonald's offers several protein choices for its classic McMuffin lineup, and the steak version definitely stands out. The steak, egg, and cheese features a tender, easy-to-bite steak patty paired with a slice of cheese, an egg, and slivered grilled onions that are noticeably different from the finely chopped onions found on McDonald's burgers. The overall presentation feels a bit more elevated, almost like the chain's take on a diner-style breakfast sandwich.
Flavor-wise, the steak adds a rich, savory depth that's hearty and satisfying, but perhaps it's too much for an early morning meal. The grilled onions contribute a nice sweet umami flavor, though they also raise the risk of that dreaded onion breath, which might make this one better suited for a weekend brunch than a weekday commute.
The English muffin and egg provide the same familiar base as the beloved sausage McMuffin, giving it that comforting McDonald's breakfast feel. Overall, it's a solid option for meat lovers, but for most morning appetites, it lands firmly in mid-tier territory. Flavorful, but a bit heavy to start the day. The only reason it rates higher than the McChicken Biscuit is due to the egg and English muffin, which firmly give this sandwich a breakfast flavor.
8. Hotcakes
If you're craving a classic pancake breakfast but don't have the time — or the energy — to make it yourself, McDonald's hotcakes are a surprisingly satisfying substitute. Each order comes with three soft, golden pancakes served with a pat of whipped butter and a side of syrup, and you can choose to add a sausage patty and a hash brown if you want something heartier.
The pancakes themselves are fluffy and tender, with just enough sweetness to stand on their own. The butter melts beautifully, adding a rich, salty contrast to the maple-flavored syrup that ties everything together. It's comforting, nostalgic, and undeniably filling — but also a little heavy, especially if you finish the whole stack.
For anyone skipping meat or craving a simple, sweet breakfast, McDonald's hotcakes hit the spot and feel like a great value. Plus, you don't have to worry about onion breath like you do with the steak McMuffin sandwich. Still, in a menu filled with savory standouts and more balanced sandwiches, they land squarely in the middle of the pack. Delicious, yes, but not quite the best bite McDonald's breakfast has to offer.
7. Sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle
Of all the McGriddles on McDonald's breakfast menu, the sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle easily reigns supreme. The maple notes in the sausage patty pair beautifully with the syrup-infused griddle cakes, creating a sweet-and-savory balance that feels indulgent in the best way. Each bite delivers that signature McDonald's flavor that is a little salty, a little sweet, and entirely satisfying. It tastes like a perfect combination of hotcakes and a classic sausage McMuffin with egg.
The fluffy folded egg adds a layer of lightness and an extra dose of protein, helping offset the sweetness and making this sandwich more filling than it looks. Texture-wise, the McGriddle stands out: It's soft and dense but doesn't crumble like the biscuit sandwiches, holding together even when eaten on the go.
It's a heavier breakfast choice, so it might not be your everyday order, but when you're craving something decadent, this is the one to reach for. The sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle captures that perfect breakfast harmony.
6. Bacon and egg McMuffin
While sausage might be the undisputed breakfast protein champion at McDonald's, bacon comes in as a respectable runner-up. And when it comes to the base, nothing beats the classic English muffin, the true MVP of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches. That soft yet sturdy muffin, toasted just right, is what gives this sandwich its satisfying balance of texture and nostalgia. It's not as heavy as the McGriddle.
The bacon itself was pleasantly crispy yet tender enough to bite through without too much effort. Paired with the egg and melted American cheese, it delivered that unmistakable McDonald's breakfast flavor.
The bacon and egg McMuffin is a filling and well-rounded sandwich that's hard to go wrong with, but when given the choice, we'd still lean toward the sausage version. The savory, maple-kissed flavor of sausage simply pairs better with the richness of egg and cheese. Still, for bacon loyalists, this McMuffin remains a dependable morning go-to that never disappoints.
5. Sausage burrito
Scrambled eggs mixed with sausage crumbles, melty cheese, and bits of green chilis, peppers, and onions make McDonald's sausage burrito one of the chain's most convenient grab-and-go breakfast options. It's warm, filling, and easy to eat one-handed on a busy morning. It's these qualities that have helped it quietly earn a loyal following among regulars.
Flavor-wise, the sausage burrito is satisfying, but it's far from authentic. If you're hoping for a true Southwestern-style breakfast burrito packed with spice and smoky flavor, this isn't it. McDonald's version leans mild, more reminiscent of a breakfast wrap than the kind of foil-wrapped burrito you'd get from a local taco shop. Still, the balance of eggs, sausage, and cheese works, and the subtle kick from the peppers and chilis adds just enough flavor to keep things interesting. It was a lot more flavorful than the bacon and egg McMuffin, which had a dominating egg flavor.
Think of the sausage burrito as the best possible option when you're craving a breakfast burrito and McDonald's happens to be your only stop. Or when you want something different from the usual McMuffin lineup. It's dependable, portable, and far better than it has any right to be.
4. Sausage biscuit with egg
If you're craving a hearty, savory breakfast sandwich, McDonald's sausage biscuit with egg is a reliable choice that delivers on flavor. The sausage patty is well-seasoned and juicy, pairing nicely with the fluffy, folded egg and buttery Southern-style biscuit. Together, they create a satisfying combination of textures. It's also a lot more filling to eat one sausage biscuit with egg sandwich than it is to eat one sausage burrito.
That said, this sandwich isn't without its flaws. The biscuit, while flavorful, leans crumbly, which makes it messy to eat, especially if you're grabbing breakfast on the go. And unlike some of McDonald's other breakfast sandwiches, this one doesn't include cheese. A slice of melted American cheese would have added a creamy, cohesive element and helped keep the biscuit from falling apart with every bite.
As it stands, the sausage biscuit with egg is tasty and filling, but not the most convenient option. It's a solid choice for biscuit lovers who don't mind a little extra cleanup, but for an easier, more balanced breakfast sandwich, the McMuffin lineup still comes out on top.
3. Hash brown
Golden, crispy, and perfectly fried, McDonald's hash browns are as iconic as the golden arches themselves. These little patties of fried potato deliver that comforting crunch on the outside and soft, tender interior that makes them instantly satisfying with every bite. It's easy to see why they're a crowd favorite. They're the kind of warm, nostalgic food that can soothe your soul on a hectic morning.
The flavor of the hash brown itself is simple, salty, and indulgent in the best possible way, making them a natural pairing with McMuffins, biscuits, or any breakfast sandwich. While enjoyable on their own, the portion feels more like a perfect side than a standalone meal. Still, it's easier to imagine not adding a second breakfast sandwich than not ordering a hash brown with your McDonald's breakfast.
2. Bacon, egg, and cheese bagel
Unlike McDonald's plain bagel, which lives up to its name a little too well, the bacon, egg, and cheese bagel is packed with flavor from the first bite. It's a satisfying, layered breakfast sandwich that balances smoky, creamy, and savory notes in all the right ways. The standout here is the signature breakfast sauce: a creamy, tangy, umami spread that ties everything together. According to a former McDonald's corporate chef, the breakfast sauce is made from a mayonnaise base mixed with lemon juice, cheddar cheese powder, buttermilk powder, liquid smoke, autolyzed yeast extract (a flavor enhancer similar to MSG), herbs, and spices.
The bacon itself is crisp and flavorful, though it doesn't taste as good as McDonald's sausage. If the sausage, egg, and cheese bagel made this list, it would have edged out the bacon version. Still, even with bacon, this sandwich ranks among the best McDonald's breakfast options. It's hearty, flavorful, and worth waking up early for, even more so than the golden hash brown.
1. Sausage McMuffin with egg
McDonald's sausage McMuffin with egg is a classic breakfast sandwich for a reason — it hits all the right notes. The sausage is arguably the star of the menu, perfectly seasoned, juicy, and flavorful. Paired with a toasted English muffin that strikes the perfect balance between soft and sturdy, it creates a satisfying foundation for a morning meal.
The egg adds a generous portion of protein, complementing the sausage and helping keep you full well past lunch. Unlike the heavier steak and egg McMuffin, this sandwich feels hearty without weighing you down. The combination of sweet, savory, and subtly smoky flavors makes it undeniably crave-worthy; you'll find yourself reaching for another bite before you even finish the first.
It's the kind of breakfast sandwich that consistently delivers, whether you're grabbing breakfast on the go or treating yourself to a sit-down meal. Balanced, flavorful, and comforting, the sausage McMuffin with egg represents the peak of McDonald's breakfast lineup: familiar, satisfying, and hard to beat.
Methodology
To create this ranking, I reviewed McDonald's full breakfast menu and selected items that represent both the chain's most popular and most distinctive offerings. I didn't try every single version of each sandwich, but I sampled enough to cover the full range of McDonald's breakfast proteins (sausage, bacon, steak, and chicken) and egg styles (fried, folded, and scrambled). For example, I reviewed the sausage McMuffin with egg instead of the plain sausage McMuffin to assess the quality and flavor of the egg component.
All items were ordered from my local McDonald's on the same weekday morning for pickup to maintain consistency in freshness and temperature. I sampled each item in several bites, rotating between them rather than eating one in full, so I could make direct comparisons in terms of flavor and texture.
To keep the tasting standardized, I only used sauces and condiments that come with the items by default, such as syrup and butter for hotcakes or hot sauce when provided. Each item was evaluated for flavor (seasoning, balance of sweet and savory), texture (freshness, moisture, and mouthfeel), portion size (satiation vs. heaviness), and overall satisfaction. Rankings also reflected real-life practicality — for example, how easy each item would be to eat on the go, especially while dressed for work or sharing with kids in the car, since that's when most people enjoy a McDonald's breakfast.