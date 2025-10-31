McDonald's Breakfast Items, Ranked From Worst To Best

I've never been much of a breakfast person unless, of course, the breakfast comes from McDonald's. Somehow, this fast food giant managed to turn me into someone who sets an alarm just to snag a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown before breakfast hours end. Back in the days of McDonald's all-day breakfast, I'll admit, I was a loyal fan. I faced the delicious dilemma of pairing a sausage McMuffin with fries more often than I'd like to admit.

But there's a lot more to McDonald's breakfast than the classics. Beyond the famous McMuffins and hotcakes, the fast food chain serves a surprisingly wide range of breakfast options, some that might even surprise you. Did you know McDonald's offers not just sausage and bacon, but also chicken, steak, and Canadian bacon for breakfast? Or that you can get two different kinds of eggs depending on the sandwich?

To create this McDonald's breakfast menu ranking, I sampled a mix of fan favorites and overlooked menu items. From the golden hash browns and fluffy hotcakes to the oatmeal with fruit and maple, I wanted to see which ones truly deserve to be included in your morning breakfast order. I also made sure to taste the full range of breakfast proteins, with sausage featured most prominently since it's the undisputed star of McDonald's breakfast lineup. A further explanation of the methodology for this article is below.