The Simple Ingredient Swap For The Absolute Best Scrambled Eggs

Few foods engender the kind of debate that scrambled eggs do. Do you prefer them fluffy or creamy? When should you be adding salt to your scrambled eggs, before you cook or after? Some of these questions have actual answers, while others, like adding a little milk or cream, come down to personal preference. But everyone can agree that nobody likes hard, rubbery scrambled eggs. They're especially hated because, even for experienced cooks, eggs are finicky little things and it's really easy to let your mind wander for a few seconds too long until suddenly your perfectly cooked eggs are overdone. So we're always looking for tips and tricks that make the best scrambled eggs, and Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, a chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, to get his top suggestions.

Serrano-Bahri told us that one of his favorite moves involves an ingredient swap, saying, "I actually like using butter instead of milk!" As he explains, "It adds fat without introducing additional liquid, which can make the eggs more cohesive and reduce the likelihood that they'll turn out watery." Not only that, but adding extra fat like butter helps keep eggs tender, because fats keep the proteins in eggs from binding together too tightly. Milk and cream have some fat, but neither are anywhere near as rich as butter, which makes the most foolproof scrambled eggs.