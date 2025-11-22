7 Bojangles Biscuit Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're looking for a quick biscuit sandwich, there are plenty of options, including Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A. For those living in the Southeast U.S., you've also got Bojangles. I've lived in North Carolina for years, but somehow have never set foot in a Bojangles. My friends and coworkers don't believe me when I say this, because it is truly a Southern staple — even a delicacy. I knew I had to fix that, and what better way than to dive in and try every biscuit sandwich at my nearest location, just five minutes down the road?

Ultimately, I managed to procure seven Bojangles biscuit sandwiches. Each one comes with the same buttery, house-made biscuit but features different fillings. The biscuits themselves are delightfully light and fluffy, though the quality of the contents varies significantly. And who wants to waste a great biscuit on subpar fillings? Not me.

I ranked the biscuit sandwiches based on taste, texture, freshness, and, perhaps most importantly, whether or not I'd consider buying them again. I now feel like I'm a Bojangles pro, a better Southerner, and someone who's well-prepared to recommend which biscuit sandwiches are truly worth your time — and which you can safely skip.