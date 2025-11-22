7 Bojangles Biscuit Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best
If you're looking for a quick biscuit sandwich, there are plenty of options, including Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A. For those living in the Southeast U.S., you've also got Bojangles. I've lived in North Carolina for years, but somehow have never set foot in a Bojangles. My friends and coworkers don't believe me when I say this, because it is truly a Southern staple — even a delicacy. I knew I had to fix that, and what better way than to dive in and try every biscuit sandwich at my nearest location, just five minutes down the road?
Ultimately, I managed to procure seven Bojangles biscuit sandwiches. Each one comes with the same buttery, house-made biscuit but features different fillings. The biscuits themselves are delightfully light and fluffy, though the quality of the contents varies significantly. And who wants to waste a great biscuit on subpar fillings? Not me.
I ranked the biscuit sandwiches based on taste, texture, freshness, and, perhaps most importantly, whether or not I'd consider buying them again. I now feel like I'm a Bojangles pro, a better Southerner, and someone who's well-prepared to recommend which biscuit sandwiches are truly worth your time — and which you can safely skip.
7. Sausage Biscuit
Some of the biscuit sandwiches I tried from Bojangles were fine, some were great, and some were simply unusual. Two, however, were downright terrible. The first of those — the very worst Bojangles biscuit sandwich of all — was the Sausage Biscuit. Now, I'm usually a big sausage fan, whether it's served with scrambled eggs at breakfast or used as an ingredient in a fancy pasta dish. A great sausage should be savory, salty, and tender, but the sausage patty in this Bojangles biscuit was none of those things.
The first problem was the biscuit-to-sausage ratio. The biscuit completely dwarfed the sausage, to the point where the patty was effectively invisible. At first glance, I couldn't tell there was any filling inside at all. That might have been a one-off issue, but I suspect otherwise. The sausage patty was extremely thin, and not at all meaty. The texture was exceedingly dry, too, and since there is no sauce added to these Bojangles biscuit sandwiches, that's a major problem. Last but not least, the meat was completely tasteless. There was no flavor to be found anywhere, no matter how deeply I dug into that oversized biscuit. All in all? The Sausage Biscuit is a no-go.
6. Country Ham
I really wanted to like the Bojangles' Country Ham biscuit, because I think ham has a lot of positive qualities overall. I'd generally prefer a nice baked ham over, say, a roast turkey or even pork loin. Plus, it's incredibly versatile, and great for everything from creamy ham and potato soup to a classic muffuletta sandwich. But you know what? It's not very good for a Bojangles biscuit.
As with the previous entry, there were some glaring issues with the Ham Biscuit. My first red flag was the truly awful smell. The ham stunk of pet food. There's no coming back from that one; once you realize that your meal smells like Purina, your appetite just flies out the window. Mine certainly did. Despite its pungent "aroma," the meat tasted bland, and the texture was dry. It was also far too salty. Everything about this sandwich was sad and unappealing; I can't in good conscience recommend it to anyone unless you specifically want to share it with your pet.
5. Steak Biscuit
We are now venturing into the "unusual" portion of this ranking — Bojangles biscuit sandwiches with somewhat mystifying contents that did not entirely displease me. The first of these is the Steak Biscuit sandwich. As we previously established, Bojangles knows how to bake a great biscuit, but did the filling live up to my expectations? Not quite. I didn't think steak could taste like this.
Have you ever tried a Tyson frozen chicken patty? The ones that taste like giant chicken nuggets? Now imagine one of those with a slightly beefy flavor. That's pretty much the best way I can describe the contents of the Steak Biscuit sandwich. It doesn't taste at all like red meat, but more like extra-salty poultry with a slightly chewier texture. While I didn't hate it, I didn't really like it either, and I definitely wouldn't order one again.
4. Cheddar Bo Biscuit
The Cheddar Bo Biscuit sandwich was the most unlike any of the others I tried, even though it's probably the simplest. It's essentially a grilled cheese sandwich made with a toasty Bojangles biscuit instead of sliced bread. I love a grilled cheese — always have, always will — so this was one I had been looking forward to sampling.
There was, however, something a little strange about the Cheddar Bo biscuit. The golden-brown biscuit tasted amazing and was much crispier than in any of the other sandwiches. The butteriness was more prominent, and the crust had the perfect bite, reminiscent of the edge of a great breakfast pancake. However, it lost me with the cheese. According to Bojangles, it's supposedly cheddar, but it didn't taste like any cheddar I've ever had. Instead, I found it oddly sweet, with a caramel-like flavor, almost as if it had been dunked in melted sugar before landing on the biscuit. I didn't hate it, but I didn't understand it, either.
3. Egg & Cheese Biscuit
We have now arrived at my top three Bojangles biscuit sandwiches. Admittedly, I hadn't expected the humble Egg & Cheese sandwich to take third place. I incorrectly assumed that one of the meatier options, like the Sausage Biscuit or Steak Biscuit, would be the most satisfying, but I was happy to be proven wrong.
Unsurprisingly, the biscuit itself was excellent, demonstrating Bojangles' impressive consistency on this front. The egg, which I find can often be too rubbery in breakfast sandwiches, was soft and well-cooked. Fortunately, the cheese didn't have the odd, sweet taste like it did in the Cheddar Bo Biscuit sandwich. Overall, each component came together very nicely. I do feel like there was something missing that could take it to the next level, which is why the following sandwiches ranked higher.
2. Cajun Filet
We finally arrive at a chicken biscuit sandwich, which is what I feel most customers are visiting Bojangles for. The Cajun Filet Biscuit sandwich was certainly the one I was most excited to try, anyway.
I really enjoyed this sandwich, and I very nearly awarded it the number-one spot in this ranking. It's not the platonic ideal of a homemade chicken biscuit sandwich, but for a fast food item, it's a worthy alternative. I know I've already praised Bojangles' biscuits, but they really are the perfect match for tender, juicy chicken. Unlike the sausage, ham, or steak fillings, Bojangles does not skimp on the amount of meat with this one, and the flavor is spot-on. I found the taste to be wonderfully savory and perfectly seasoned, and I loved the unexpected rolling spice that lingers on the palate. I'd recommend adding a dash or two of your favorite Bojangles sauce, of course, but otherwise, this is an excellent chicken biscuit sandwich. I can certainly see why it's considered one of Bojangles' most popular breakfast items.
1. Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
In my opinion, the best Bojangles biscuit sandwich was the Bacon, Egg & Cheese. It rose to the top of the ranking because if you're craving a flavorsome and filling fast-food breakfast sandwich, here it is. It may not be perfect, but it will hit the spot every time.
The egg and cheese were far better than the typical fare at other fast food spots. The bacon wasn't perfect — it's similar to the thin, slightly limp strips you find at a hotel breakfast buffet — but it's not bad. The flavor is pleasantly savory, and there's just enough bacon to balance the sandwich's flavor without overpowering the other ingredients. Ultimately, each component works extremely well together, resulting in a tasty, convenient breakfast sandwich that I would happily buy on a random Monday morning. If anyone asked me for a recommendation, this is the sandwich I would point them too, which is why it claimed the number-one spot.
Methodology
To create this ranking, I procured all seven biscuit sandwiches from my nearest Bojangles restaurant. Conveniently, the nearest location happens to be just five minutes away from my apartment, so even though I ordered for collection, I was able to sample each item while it was still warm. To make sure all of the sandwiches were assessed fresh, I sampled two bites of each, back-to-back, taking notes in between.
The biscuits themselves were consistently delicious, so I focused on the quality of the fillings. That said, I did consider how well the filling worked with the biscuit. While the biggest factor in these rankings was flavor, I also assessed whether the filling tasted like it was supposed to — as in, did the meat in the Steak Biscuit taste like genuine steak? If not, the item was ranked lower. I judged the texture and freshness of the fillings, too. If the fillings were too dry, too soggy, or tasted past their best, the sandwich lost points. Lastly, I considered whether I would buy the biscuit sandwich again and if I would recommend it to a friend visiting Bojangles.