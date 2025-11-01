Bojangles Customers Name The Most Popular Breakfast Choice

From manic mondays to groggy weekend mornings, nothing incentivises a reluctant wakeup like the tantalizing promise of fast-food breakfast. This proverbial carrot-on-a-stick should be ultra savory, filling, and built to satisfy — which is why, if you happen to live near one, you should make the trek to Bojangles, and order the Cajun Filet Biscuit. The foodie fans of the internet have spoken, and folks are naming Bojangles' Cajun Filet Biscuit with Bo-Rounds as the best, wake up-worthy breakfast item.

On Reddit, one user asks Bojangles fans for breakfast recommendations as a road-tripping, first-timer traveling through the South, with multiple commenters suggesting the Cajun Filet Biscuit with Bo Rounds. Another Reddit post agrees, adding customization tips like ordering a side of honey mustard for dipping the Rounds (or, alternatively, "grape jelly, if you're feeling frisky"). As for the Cajun Filet Biscuit sandwich itself, Bojangles fans suggest hacks from adding pimento cheese to fully loading it with egg, cheese, and bacon — "Make sure you got time to take a nap afterwards," writes one commentor.

At Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of Bojangles' chicken tenders, which we ranked as the absolute best fast-food chicken tenders of all time. In other taste tests, we've specifically applauded Bojangles' Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit sandwich for its subtle yet compelling spiciness, lauding the buttery biscuit sammy as "one of the tastiest ones we tried," and claiming, "If we were ranking spicy chicken sandwiches based on overall flavor instead of heat, this one would definitely be in the top three."