Bojangles Customers Name The Most Popular Breakfast Choice
From manic mondays to groggy weekend mornings, nothing incentivises a reluctant wakeup like the tantalizing promise of fast-food breakfast. This proverbial carrot-on-a-stick should be ultra savory, filling, and built to satisfy — which is why, if you happen to live near one, you should make the trek to Bojangles, and order the Cajun Filet Biscuit. The foodie fans of the internet have spoken, and folks are naming Bojangles' Cajun Filet Biscuit with Bo-Rounds as the best, wake up-worthy breakfast item.
On Reddit, one user asks Bojangles fans for breakfast recommendations as a road-tripping, first-timer traveling through the South, with multiple commenters suggesting the Cajun Filet Biscuit with Bo Rounds. Another Reddit post agrees, adding customization tips like ordering a side of honey mustard for dipping the Rounds (or, alternatively, "grape jelly, if you're feeling frisky"). As for the Cajun Filet Biscuit sandwich itself, Bojangles fans suggest hacks from adding pimento cheese to fully loading it with egg, cheese, and bacon — "Make sure you got time to take a nap afterwards," writes one commentor.
At Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of Bojangles' chicken tenders, which we ranked as the absolute best fast-food chicken tenders of all time. In other taste tests, we've specifically applauded Bojangles' Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit sandwich for its subtle yet compelling spiciness, lauding the buttery biscuit sammy as "one of the tastiest ones we tried," and claiming, "If we were ranking spicy chicken sandwiches based on overall flavor instead of heat, this one would definitely be in the top three."
Bojangles fans are starting their morning with the Cajun Filet Biscuit and a side of Bo-Rounds
For the uninitiated, Bojangles' Cajun Filet Biscuit sandwich comprises of white meat chicken breast marinated in seasonings and served on a flaky, tender, from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. With a side of Bo-Tato Rounds, the meaty combo runs for just $5. The "Bo Favorites" section of the menu also lists an option for the Cajun Filet Biscuit Combo, which includes the sandwich, Bo-Tato, and a coffee or medium drink for $7.49 at a location in Denton, NC.
The fan favorite meal is available daily from 5 a.m. to 10.p.m. Here, unlike many morning-hour-exclusive fast-food chains, foodies can sleep in and still enjoy a taste of breakfast at any time of day. Feel free to catch a few extra winks and dig into that coffee and sando, well-rested. Or, wash that Cajun-spiced sandwich down with a large sweet tea — an apt homage to the beloved, regional Southern fast-food institution, which specializes in fried chicken, biscuits, and tea.
It's becoming easier than ever for foodies with an early-morning appetite to get a taste of the good stuff. Bojangles announced plans to expand to 270 new locations last year. According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, Bojangles currently has a U.S. presence of 852 restaurants, spanning 20 states and territories. The Charlotte-based chain remains especially numerous in the Southeast, with 348 locations in North Carolina and 151 in South Carolina, but has branched as far West as Nevada and as North as New Jersey.