Bojangles' Expansion Plans Include 270 New Locations

Since its debut in 1977, Bojangles has cemented itself as a Southern fixture — and for the most part, the South is where it has remained ... until now. The once-regional fast food chain aims to open 270 new locations by the end of 2024. For now, that's all the time frame that fans have been given, but the chain promises that its trademark fried chicken and from-scratch biscuits are well on their way to fans across the United States.

Bojangles currently boasts more than 800 American locations, but the restaurants are heavily concentrated in the Southeast, particularly North Carolina (home of the flagship Bojangles), South Carolina, and Georgia for a net scope of fewer than 20 states. In many ways, the chain's physical expansion has already begun. 2023 alone saw the opening of 40 new restaurants for a total of 42 since 2020. According to Brooks Speirs, Vice President of Franchise Sales, Bojangles has also been working on streamlining its kitchen operations to maximize employee efficiency and simplify workload, an effort to offset the very palpable impact of the nationwide labor shortage, via QSR.

Bojangles has already tested the new store design in more than 10 restaurants across Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Ohio to wildly successful figures. Some of these new stores have even been outfitted with "Biscuit Theatres" — a see-through window near the checkout counter where customers can watch their biscuits being made using all 49 steps of Bojangles' biscuit-making process.