10 Fast Food Chicken Tenders, Ranked Worst To Best
Which came first, the chicken nugget or the chicken tender? If we're focusing solely on the world of fast food, nuggets were certainly the first to achieve widespread popularity. But nowadays, tenders are finally having their golden, crispy-coated moment in the sun. That's right. Gone are the days of the 2019 chicken sandwich wars. We're ushering in an entirely new era of the chicken tender. Many chains — both fried chicken-focused and not — have been preparing for this deep-fried epoch by upgrading their recipes or rolling out entirely new spin-offs to spice things up. Popeyes is one such franchise following the trend with its hot-off-the-press, limited-time Chicken Dippers, which debuted in July 2025.
It's important to note that there are distinct differences that separate chicken tenders from strips and even fingers. It has everything to do with the cut of chicken used, and all three can be ordered at the drive-thru. But, coated in a thick layer of breading and seasonings, the distinctions become almost imperceptible. That being said, I recently rounded up a collection of tenders, strips, and fingers from 10 different fast food chains (including the newer Popeyes Chicken Dippers) to taste-test and establish a clear pecking order.
Every chicken chunk brings its own unique style and taste to the table. But the options that really give people something to cluck about include a hearty portion of real, tender white meat chicken covered in a sturdy breading that provides both a quintessential crisp and plenty of spiced flavor. That's exactly what I looked for as I jumped into the thick of the chicken tender battle.
10. Culver's Original Chicken Tenders
Flipping burgers — and juicy Butterburgers, at that — is Culver's main forte. But in order to not put all its eggs in one basket, the chain also dabbles in poultry. Just in June 2025, it even revamped its chicken sandwich recipe to be "juicier, crispier, tastier," per its website, in crispy, spicy crispy, and grilled varieties. And, of course, the restaurant's original chicken tenders remain a trusty choice on the menu for kids and adults alike.
Culver's tenders are sourced from Springer Mountain Farms — a family-owned farm in Georgia that hangs its hat on its humane methods and quality products. Each one is made up of whole, white meat chicken that's breaded and fried to order. However, these end up looking more like fried fish than chicken. The breading is thin and smooth, and the flat shape is a dead ringer for a cod filet (just like the kind you would find in a basket of fish and chips). I wish I could say that this identity mix-up was the only mark against these tenders. But unfortunately, the taste was also a bit dodgy.
An authentic white meat chicken flavor is present. At the same time, though, it feels a bit processed or even made from frozen. Only the lightest of crunches comes from the breadcrumb-like coat, seasonings are minimal (if present at all), and each tender suffers from a dryness that sends the entire lot barreling to the bottom of the rankings.
9. Sonic Crispy Tenders
This drive-in fast food chain takes a page out of Culver's book, delivering chicken tenders that are sizable and wide — more like chicken bricks than skinny strips. With a bumpier, less uniform outer shell, I wouldn't have mistaken Sonic's rendition for fish, giving it an automatic leg up. But in most other ways, these two tenders are about dead even with one another.
Despite a chunkier breading, Sonic's crispy tenders aren't so crispy. The surface gives way easily to the white meat chicken underneath, leaving you with essentially no texture change throughout. Blandness is another entirely separate problem. Subtle hints of salt are just about the only thing giving the breading any life — that, along with a strange taste I couldn't quite put my finger on, which seemed to sit on the corner of a sweet and burnt sensation that triggered a memory of another Sonic snack, the onion rings, which use vanilla in the batter for a sweet flair.
As was the case with Culver's tenders, Sonic's are also lacking in authenticity. The chicken isn't dripping with juice or umami, making it seem like yet another fabricated freezer product. All things considered, the best word I could use to describe them is underwhelming. Cue me reaching for a cup of saucy relief. Luckily, Sonic overachieves in this department, offering a bevy of choices from jalapeño ranch and honey mustard to Asian-style sweet chili and Groovy Sauce — a newer sauce blend released in 2024 featuring herby ranch and sriracha.
8. Arby's Chicken Tenders
I can't be the only one always surprised by the large number of wildcard items on Arby's menu. Similar to something like Jack in the Box, the chain with the meats seems to be a Jack of all trades, serving up burgers, cheesesteaks, gyros, turkey sandwiches, jalapeño poppers, fruity turnovers, and more, all on top of its world-famous roast beef sandwiches. All this is to say that Arby's is, in fact, slinging chicken tenders — which just makes sense with everything else going on.
The chain offers two-, three-, and five-piece tender options, and there's nothing glaringly bad about these fried chicken slabs. Arby's outwardly states that "these are not nuggets," and it's right. The distinction is clear, and the use of chicken breast meat elevates them above nugget status, not to mention above Culver's and Sonic's offerings. But they were not fresh — I could tell by the speed of service — and their dark hue hints that they may have spent a few seconds too long in the fryer. The result is a lumpy breading with a crumbly texture that's faintly greasy to the touch.
More parched than juicy, and with what seems like just salt and pepper involved in the flavoring process, these tendies are forgettable. Sure, they could be passable when dunked into a zesty sauce. But as is, they get lost on Arby's long list of meaty menu items and in our taste test.
7. Dairy Queen Chicken Strips
At the place where ice cream is king (or queen, more like it), other foods seem like an afterthought, simply thrown onto the menu for some form of sustenance. And after giving them a shot, I can divulge that Dairy Queen's chicken strips certainly mimic this overarching approach. DQ talks a big game about its 100%-white meat tenderloin chicken strips. It says the chicken strip basket, complete with fries and Texas toast, has been "a classic for nearly 30 years"; then, the chain lays it on even thicker, noting it's "beloved," "adored," "craved," and (my favorite) a "smash menu sensation." But I'm here to tell you, they're just average, everyday, fast food chicken strips. My own notes read that they're "nothing special" and "very middle-of-the-road."
Of course, these chicken strips do have some upstanding qualities that pull them ahead of the three previous orders. The thicker breading (albeit overwhelming in some bites) gets each piece closer to that quintessential chicken finger crunch. The chicken inside also passes all inspections with a tender, easily chewable texture.
The largest problem I had with this sampling was once again a lack of spices or a bolder flavor that made me wish I had gone the sauced-and-tossed route. Having just been introduced in May 2025, this option gives the classic chicken strips a saucy makeover in flavors like sweet honey BBQ or spicy, tangy buffalo. This upgrade seems to be a major trend in the fast food community, and judging by these first few drab chicken tender offerings, I'd say I'm definitely on board.
6. McDonald's McCrispy Strips
McNuggets are a linchpin of the entire Golden Arches franchise. Introduced widely in 1983, these didn't just become a bestseller; they popularized an entirely new breed of fast food. Of course, over the years, the McNuggets have seen their fair share of competition from rival chains. But on McDonald's own menu, they remained uncontested for a long time — that is, until chicken tenders started flocking to the scene. The chain has had a few attempts in the tender department. First, its Chicken Selects hit the menu in 2002 and had a good run until 2013. From 2017 to 2020, a new recipe arrived in the form of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. And, as of this writing, the latest take has been dubbed McCrispy Strips, which dropped in May 2025. Will this be the version to finally stick? If you ask me, my answer would be ... maybe.
The McCrispy Strips are wrapped in a golden breading, and the restaurant touts their black pepper flavor — and it certainly did not lie. This bold spice takes over the entire taste experience. Not in a bad way, though. In a way that makes them stand out and pairs well with the all-white meat chicken at the center. Aside from its peppery flair, the breading isn't as thick or crispy as what you would find at a true fried chicken joint — it's more mushy than crackly.
But all things considered, the McCrispy Strip's a better-than-expected kind of chicken strip. Plus, it's a great alternative for when you're craving something that's a little less factory-to-table than the McNugget.
5. KFC Original Recipe Tenders
At this point in the taste test, established fried chicken chains are all that's left. Realistically, this is as it should be. I thought perhaps one underdog might swoop in to surprise me, but alas, here we are. Kentucky Fried Chicken has been selling chicken strips for decades. But in 2024, the chain upped the ante with its new Original Recipe Tenders. KFC didn't just introduce it quietly, either. It came out with a bang and went after top competitors in the process.
In its press release, the Colonel and his team wrote, "Why choose 'Louisiana herbs and seasonings' when you can get the iconic KFC Original (secret) Recipe of 11 herbs and spices (one of the most protected trade secrets in the world)?" This statement was clearly poking fun at Popeyes. KFC even went so far as to strategically offer free tenders in Popeyes' home city of New Orleans at the time, as well as in Atlanta and Baton Rouge — where Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's are headquartered, respectively.
After trying the KFC Original Recipe Tenders, I can confirm they're good. But maybe not "Finger Lickin' Good" to the point where the chain needed to start an all-out chicken brawl. The proprietary seasoning blend carries these tenders, adding some extra zhuzh and spice to each bite of juicy poultry. But the rest is standard at best. For being double hand-breaded, the breading is surprisingly thin and lacking crisp — very different from the chain's original bone-in buckets. These boil down to take-it-or-leave-it chicken tenders. And let me be the first to say that I don't think they warranted such an overly confident introduction.
4. Popeyes Chicken Dippers
Popeyes has never taken jabs — like the abovementioned one served up by KFC — lying down. The chain's R&D department is constantly cooking up new recipes of its own. And if you haven't seen the commercials yet, Popeyes' limited-time Chicken Dippers are the most recent innovation to arrive at restaurants.
The Chicken Dippers join a more classic take on tenders on Popeyes' menu. They still feature all-white breast meat that's hand-battered and breaded using a special blend of Louisiana herbs and spices (yes, the blend is still going strong despite KFC's teasing). The differentiator is that the Dippers are as thin as all get out — and supposedly more conducive to dipping. When I pulled them from my takeout bag, it looked like a set of crunchy octopus tentacles reaching out of the cup. Luckily, there are no hints of a seafood flavor. Instead, they carry on that recognizable Popeyes flavor with a bit of oil, a touch of spice, and a whole lot of bold crispiness.
They're craveable, don't get me wrong. And they bested KFC's latest recipe — a win in and of itself. But their shape makes what's supposed to be the main ingredient, the chicken, difficult to find. In many bites, you're munching on mostly breading and very little meat. Because of this, the Chicken Dippers bear a resemblance to popcorn chicken and come off more like a shareable appetizer than a meal. I think if Popeyes were to go back to the drawing board and compromise with a product that lands somewhere in between these thin strips and its classic tenders, it would be golden.
3. Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips
There seems to be quite the online debate around which Chick-fil-A item rules the roost: its classic nuggets or Chick-n-Strips. To be honest, I've always been a nugget stan. But after trying the strips for the first time, I may be trading sides.
In many ways, the two poultry picks are similar — unlike McDonald's, which uses two completely different methods for its McNuggets and McCrispy Strips, Chick-fil-A keeps things somewhat consistent. They both start with white meat chicken that's breaded and fried in peanut oil. However, the strips apparently use a different marinade (who knew?) that gives them a sweeter appeal. I also found the strips to be more tender. With a ratio that leans more towards meat than breading, the juiciness really comes through, but you still get to keep that savory, peppery, and lightly greasy outer crust. In my experience, neither the chain's nuggets nor Chick-n-Strips have ever been overly crispy — unless you happen to get one of those crunchy tails. But that seems like a small complaint given the fact that it does everything else right.
These Chick-n-Strips simply have that dynamic flavor and flair that makes them a top tender contender. Whether it's the sweet marinade, the moist chicken inside, or the peanut oil it's fried in, they're tasty all around. Nothing fancy, just quality food that falls in line with Chick-fil-A's menu of other beloved chicken entrees.
2. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane's specializes in one thing and one thing only: chicken fingers. Yes, the chain's box meals would be incomplete without crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and cups of its signature sauce. But chicken runs the show, and personally, I find it to be undisputedly worthy of this spotlight role.
It's no secret that Raising Cane's uses real chicken in its tenders — and premium chicken, at that — which is doused in a special marinade. Then, employees (who the chain refers to as certified Bird Specialists) hand-dip and bread each one to order, so your flock is always fresh. The result is some of the juiciest chicken fingers I've tried. Their plump size is what makes them stick out, even when compared to the near-perfect Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips. If you're expecting an audibly crunchy and overly seasoned set of fingers, these aren't for you. The breading keeps things simple and delivers more of that softer, battered consistency that you'd find coating anything and everything at a fair. This puts the chicken on full display to prove its quality, and I respect that move.
One pro tip I do have is to always eat your Raising Cane's order inside the restaurant when you can. Every minute you're in the car, the chicken seems to depreciate in value whilst trapped in its Styrofoam cage. So, if you want anything inside the box to maintain its form — including those fries, which are notoriously soggy — just do yourself a favor and plop yourself at a table to enjoy the meal.
1. Bojangles Chicken Tenders
Bojangles' chicken tenders have it all. I could tell just by looking at them that they were going to be good. They come in just the right size and are blasted with an almost Corn Flake-like crust of breading. Each piece also shows off a light-orange tint, hinting that there are, in fact, seasonings at play that go beyond just salt and pepper. Bojangles doesn't let on exactly what these flavorings are, chalking it up to just "a bold blend of seasonings" that covers the fried chicken breast tenderloins. But the tenders' light spice plus garlic and buttery notes speak for themselves.
All things considered, the breading is similar to that found surrounding the Popeyes Chicken Dippers — not overly surprising since Bojangles employs Cajun spices, and Popeyes leans on a closely related Louisiana blend. However, hiding underneath is a healthy chunk of white meat chicken rather than just a small sliver of poultry that's hardly identifiable. With some tang and evident tenderness, I wouldn't be surprised if buttermilk was also used in the making, in addition to its likely flour-based breading mixture.
Bojangles prides itself on its range of down-home Southern cuisine, and its chicken tenders fit the bill. They're spicy yet comforting, thickly breaded yet balanced, and satisfyingly crisp yet juicy. I would have happily enjoyed them without the use of a sauce, but I also believe they'd go well with just about anything. The chain's honey mustard was one sauce that I found to be particularly tangy and palatable.
Methodology
Often, half the fun of ordering chicken tenders at the drive-thru is selecting your sauce from a bevy of barbecues, ranches, or honey mustards. But when you strip them down and serve them solo, that's when you can really distinguish the good from the bad.
From the jump, the most critical factor was the chicken itself. It needed to be juicy, tender, and clearly made from real cuts of white meat — not like a formed-together chicken nugget or a product from a frozen bag. From there, the breading was the second and only other major component. Texture alone could easily make or break a tender. You want that all-important crisp without the crust becoming too overbearing or excessively crunchy (Popeyes' Chicken Dippers leaned into this territory). Seasonings helped in most cases. It was nice to have a little something extra beyond salt and pepper to give it some panache. But there were a select few that managed to impress without an overhaul of spice, thanks to their solid structure.