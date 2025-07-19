10 Fast Food Chicken Tenders, Ranked Worst To Best

Which came first, the chicken nugget or the chicken tender? If we're focusing solely on the world of fast food, nuggets were certainly the first to achieve widespread popularity. But nowadays, tenders are finally having their golden, crispy-coated moment in the sun. That's right. Gone are the days of the 2019 chicken sandwich wars. We're ushering in an entirely new era of the chicken tender. Many chains — both fried chicken-focused and not — have been preparing for this deep-fried epoch by upgrading their recipes or rolling out entirely new spin-offs to spice things up. Popeyes is one such franchise following the trend with its hot-off-the-press, limited-time Chicken Dippers, which debuted in July 2025.

It's important to note that there are distinct differences that separate chicken tenders from strips and even fingers. It has everything to do with the cut of chicken used, and all three can be ordered at the drive-thru. But, coated in a thick layer of breading and seasonings, the distinctions become almost imperceptible. That being said, I recently rounded up a collection of tenders, strips, and fingers from 10 different fast food chains (including the newer Popeyes Chicken Dippers) to taste-test and establish a clear pecking order.

Every chicken chunk brings its own unique style and taste to the table. But the options that really give people something to cluck about include a hearty portion of real, tender white meat chicken covered in a sturdy breading that provides both a quintessential crisp and plenty of spiced flavor. That's exactly what I looked for as I jumped into the thick of the chicken tender battle.