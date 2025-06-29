The Story Behind The Iconic Arby's Slogan, 'We Have The Meats'

Arby's is one of the younger fast food giants, emerging a decade after McDonald's and Burger King made their debut in the mid-1950s. Forrest and Leroy Raffel opened Arby's in 1964 with a slogan that got right to the point — "Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich is Delicious." The Ohio-born chain has been all about the meats since day one, serving up sandwiches piled high with thinly sliced beef. The classic roast beef sandwiches never miss, which is why they're still on Arby's menus today. The casual joint instantly appealed to the crowd, who were eager to indulge in something other than cheeseburgers.

It feels like Arby's has been chanting "We have the meats" for ages, but the campaign only launched in 2014. The fast food chain has always been straightforward, with previous slogans like "Different Is Good" and "I'm Thinking Arby's." The brand refresh in 2014 was all about their customer base, which skewed shockingly older. By chanting "We have the meats," Arby's hoped to attract the millennial crowd, and they were successful.