McDonalds Vs Burger King: Which Fast Food Chain Came First?

McDonald's vs. Burger King is one of the most famous rivalries in American food, challenged only by the Coke or Pepsi debate. Fighting over the most iconic of American dishes, the two are at the top in the fast food field. According to a QSR report, McDonald's and Burger King have the first and second most burger restaurant locations in the U.S., although Wendy's is in second place by revenue. However, Wendy's doesn't offer anything resembling the signature burger rivalry between the McDonald's Big Mac and Burger King Whopper (sorry, Dave's Double). So, we can't help but wonder, did Burger King or McDonald's come first? While both have been around for nearly the same amount of time, it turns out that McDonald's was first by a few years.

One confusing factor is that both current companies grew out of franchises of the originals. McDonald's founding has three important dates. In 1940, brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald founded the first McDonald's restaurant in San Bernardino, California, which was a barbecue joint initially. It wasn't until 1948 that they switched to the burger concept and introduced the assembly line system that made the chain famous. Then in 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald's franchise east of the Mississippi and founded what would become McDonald's Corp. in Des Plaines, Illinois, which bought out the McDonald's brothers in 1961. But if you are going by what most people consider true McDonald's, the 1948 switch to burgers is the best "founding" date, still predating Burger King by several years.