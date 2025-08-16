The Southern Chain That Makes The Absolute Best Chicken Tenders

When it comes to fried chicken varieties, none are quite as beloved as the chicken tender. After all, these juicy, crispy morsels of meaty goodness are the perfect dipping vessels for sweet, spicy, and tangy sauces. Plus, they've captivated the hearts and stomachs of kids and adults since their introduction in 1974.

Yet, they don't always get the love they deserve. But thanks to a recent resurgence, they're now dominating multiple fast food restaurant menus. However, only one establishment can make the most outstanding chicken tenders, and it's the beloved Southern chain restaurant Bojangles.

Compared to Raising Cane's iconic chicken tenders and McDonald's new McCrispy strips, Bojangles chicken tenders are in a league of their own. In fact, they're so amazing that they were ranked the absolute best fast food chicken tenders by the Tasting Table staff. And for good reason: They meet every requirement a good chicken tender should have.

First, the breading perfectly engulfs each piece of chicken in a crispy golden brown blanket that resembles a cornflake crust. Then, within the breading are subtle hues of orange coloring that hint at the various spices and seasonings used to flavor it, so you know you're about to go on a flavorful adventure after your first bite. Plus, each chicken tender is plump in size and perfectly fried. If that's not enough to persuade you of their deliciousness, their aromatics will make your stomach immediately rumble in excitement.