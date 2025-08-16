The Southern Chain That Makes The Absolute Best Chicken Tenders
When it comes to fried chicken varieties, none are quite as beloved as the chicken tender. After all, these juicy, crispy morsels of meaty goodness are the perfect dipping vessels for sweet, spicy, and tangy sauces. Plus, they've captivated the hearts and stomachs of kids and adults since their introduction in 1974.
Yet, they don't always get the love they deserve. But thanks to a recent resurgence, they're now dominating multiple fast food restaurant menus. However, only one establishment can make the most outstanding chicken tenders, and it's the beloved Southern chain restaurant Bojangles.
Compared to Raising Cane's iconic chicken tenders and McDonald's new McCrispy strips, Bojangles chicken tenders are in a league of their own. In fact, they're so amazing that they were ranked the absolute best fast food chicken tenders by the Tasting Table staff. And for good reason: They meet every requirement a good chicken tender should have.
First, the breading perfectly engulfs each piece of chicken in a crispy golden brown blanket that resembles a cornflake crust. Then, within the breading are subtle hues of orange coloring that hint at the various spices and seasonings used to flavor it, so you know you're about to go on a flavorful adventure after your first bite. Plus, each chicken tender is plump in size and perfectly fried. If that's not enough to persuade you of their deliciousness, their aromatics will make your stomach immediately rumble in excitement.
What makes Bojangles chicken tenders the best?
Considering Bojangles specializes in Southern staples like chicken and biscuits, it's no surprise that this restaurant has unlocked and mastered all the secrets to making the best fried chicken ever. But out of all those secrets, the biggest one it unlocked is flavor. Marinated in an undisclosed blend of seasonings, these tenders have a familiar yet complex flavor profile that will leave you craving more. Hence, why they don't need to be accompanied by a sauce; though, they do pair nicely with all of Bojangles' dipping sauces. Whether you want to use the housemade ranch for additional tanginess or the peach honey pepper for more spicy, sweet notes, but the creamy buffalo and jalapeño ranch will definitely intensify the tender's existing spice level.
The thing that makes Bojangles' chicken tenders so incredible is the quality of the meat. Made with chicken breast tenderloins, which is the very thing that differentiates chicken tenders from chicken strips, each bite will have juicy, flavorful chunks of all white meat. Delicious and affordable, these tenders are available in a 3-piece, 4-piece, or 5-piece combo meal. For roughly $10 to $13 dollars, they come with your choice of seasoned fries or Bojangles dirty rice, a drink, sauce, and a house-made biscuit. That's a great deal for the absolute best chicken tenders.