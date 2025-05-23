Our Ham And Potato Soup Is Irresistibly Creamy

The conundrum of what to do with your leftover roast ham is the best problem to have. Paired with peas, it makes an excellently meaty split pea soup. When sliced, ham can also be thickly layered into lunchtime deli sandwiches. The options for cooked ham are seemingly endless, each iteration a new way to enjoy the holiday centerpiece. In general, pork is always a handy way to add flavor to soups, stews, and even greens, and the fat drippings in things like ham, bacon, and guanciale are prized for their salty, umami-like addition.

Ham is what drives the flavor in this creamy ham and potato soup recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn. Combined with peas, carrots, and herbs like rosemary and thyme, the soup is altogether earthy, springy, and savory. The cubed potatoes and heavy cream give it a chowder-like consistency, perfect for both chilly evenings and warm summer days. Whether you make ham for Easter, Christmas, or even the Fourth of July, this soup is the perfect way to use the last of the leftovers.